Sligo to receive €1.3m under Town and Village Scheme

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announcing the Town and Village Scheme funding today at the Station House in Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced almost €18.5 million to benefit Irish rural towns and villages, with €1.3m being allocated to Sligo.

Kilglass, Aclare, Calry, Ballgawley, Ballymote and Keash are among the areas included in the funding, which places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

The biggest allocation is €500,000 for the development of a modern fit-for-purpose community facility in Kilglass which includes remote working facilities serving the people of west Sligo.

There is €100,000 going to the refurbishment of a vacant former childcare facility in the centre of Aclare to provide a digital hub with a community space and outreach services.

A total of €250,000 is going to the former Calry Parish Hall to provide the area with a modern, more sustainable community facility also with remote working facilities.

Keash village is getting €100,000 for developing the village centre with outdoor public gathering spaces and new trailhead for the Caves of Keash heritage site.

There is €250,000 being provided to Ballymote for community multi-purpose spaces, landscaping and upgrade works for the town park.

A multi-purpose, part covered outdoor performance and event space in Ballygawley Community Park is to get €100,000 for improvements.

Sligo/Leitrim Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding news.

“The Minister choose Leitrim and Mohill to have the national launch of this round of the Town and Village scheme which is a great honour for me and my constituency.

“I am thrilled to see €500,000 for Kilglass which will facilitate the development of a modern fit-for-purpose community facility, also €250,000 for the redevelopment of Calry Hall alongside €250,000 for Ballymote for a co-working facility in the town and upgrade works for the town park.

"I want to thank Minister Humphreys for recognising the needs of rural Co Sligo and rural Ireland and substantially increasing the size of the grants available under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year and I am thrilled to see that communities and Sligo County Council have worked together and put forward really ambitious projects which will make a lasting difference for the people who live there and the visitors who come to the county”, he added.