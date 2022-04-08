Sligo to Galway road will have a detour on Sunday

Motorists on the Sligo to Galway road on Sunday will have to make a detour due to an operation to remove a lorry from lands abutting the N17 at Tullyhugh, Achonry.

The N17 will be closed from 6am to 3pm on Sunday from its junction with the R294 Tubbercurry and its junction with the L1602-0 Templehouse, Ballinacarrow. A diversion will be in operation via the R294 Tubbercurry, R296 Bunnanaddan and the R293 Ballymote to the N17 at Clarks Bridge for north bound traffic (Sligo) and from its junction with the L1602-0 Ballinacarrow, R296 Bunnanaddan and the R294 Tubbercurry for south bound traffic (Galway).