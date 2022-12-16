Sligo to Bunduff Bridge N15 development received no funding in 2022

The timeline for the development of the new N15 from Sligo to the County Boundary (Bunduff Bridge) is undetermined.

Senior Engineer with Sligo County Council Bernard Scott revealed the project has not been listed in the National Development Plan (NDP) and did not receive funding in 2022.

Under Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s criteria, it is considered a major project, and due to funding constraints in the Department of Transport have been unable to fund several projects previously included in their development plan

The council has submitted a 2023 funding request to commence the development of a Minor Improvement Project on the N15 to continue road widening and active travel infrastructure from the recently completed works north of the R291/N16 junction to Elm Gardens.

Cllr Marie Casserly stated this report is ‘not very positive’ and wondered when the NDP would be reviewed as it is important that increases in population along this route are accounted for and considering how dangerous and accident prone the N15 is that there is ongoing correspondence with the Department.

Director of Services Emer Concannon reassured Cllr Casserly that the council takes every opportunity they have to express the need for funding on the N15 and as more funding opportunities arise, they will be lobbying to receive it.