Sligo teachers are urged to embrace retirement

The Best Is Yet To Come was a unique event which was held recently in The Black Box Theatre, The Niland Gallery, Sligo to mark the retirement of a number of teachers.

This historic occasion was an event that brought together retired and soon to be retired teachers from the three teacher associations in Sligo and environs to celebrate their retirement.

It aimed to encourage and enable them to re-engage with their colleagues and the communities they were actively involved in pre-Covid.

As people get older their lives and social circles contract. The natural work collegiality has disappeared. Families have become smaller.

Compounding all this was Covid. Covid was and is a difficult time for everybody, in particular for retirees who found having to isolate and forgo many family events particularly challenging.

Retirees got used to staying at home and became more isolated. When their meetings recommenced, they found their numbers were well down. They discovered other retired teachers’ associations were experiencing the same.

They are acutely aware of the adverse mental health effects of Covid and isolation. So, the focus of The Best is Yet to Come was positive mental health and well-being.

This was an unique collaborative effort involving all the retired teachers organisations; primary secondary vocational and third level.

A packed theatre of 180 was addressed by Shane Martin a nationally respected psychologist dedicated to teaching the very best evidence-based self-help psychology to empower people to enhance the quality of their lives.

His unique mix of psychology, poetry, storytelling and humour has sold out theatre venues throughout the island.

He has been a keynote speaker at numerous conferences on a range of topics around empowerment, recovery and happiness. Shane very generously donated his professional fee to the autism unit in Summerhill College.

In his talk he highlighted that the sense we make of life events is often more important than the events themselves. How we often perceive retirement in a negative way- as something imposed or something that must happen.

He advised we embrace it with open arms. He said lots of people spend most of their lives just working and sleeping.

There is more to life than that. Retirement opens a new door. We now have no excuse for not prioritising the things that matter most.

He spoke of the opportunities this golden chapter offers people. We can now connect better with the people we love the most.

We can return to a lost hobby or start something new. We can enhance mental and physical health by committing to daily structured exercise.

We also need to hold onto friendships while being open minded about forging new relationships.

He referred to scientific studies showing people in this chapter of life re-discovering faith and finding great comfort in prayer.

Even those of no religious faith people can find solace and contentment through becoming more spiritually aware and connecting at a deeper level with themselves, others and the world.

An open mind is a great asset. Shane encouraged retirees to go out meet one another and be part of their associations. Connecting with our communities, going on outings, meeting regularly, making friends while being part of a convivial social gathering: all these activities improve our mental health.

The Retired Teachers association are indebted to Donal Gallagher, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention and the HSE for their support in organising this event.

The HSE Connecting For Life Strategy involves preventative and awareness-raising work with a “whole of society” approach. They support local communities initiatives and targeted approaches for priority groups.

It sets out a vision of an Ireland where fewer lives are lost through suicide and where communities and individuals are empowered to improve their mental health.

This event was a wonderful example of a community, the overall teacher retiree population, working together with the support of the HSE to improve their own mental health and well-being.

The night concluded with music and light refreshments. Emanuel McCormack as always was outstanding on the piano and generously gave of his time and talent free gratis.

People commented it was so encouraging and rewarding to see the return of the camaraderie, banter and renewed friendships.

The buzz of people reconnecting over a cuppa and nibbles was truly uplifting. It is definitely safe to say that “THE BEST IS YET TO COME’’.

Those in attendance described Shane Martin’s presentation as reflective, funny, poignant, thought provoking and meaningful.

The craic, the rekindled friendships, the re-connecting was truly a source of happiness and spiritual nurture.

People were strategising and planning future events. Everyone was hopeful they can put the Covid social deprivation behind them.