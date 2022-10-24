Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo teachers are urged to embrace retirement

Shane Martin (left) donated his fee to the autism unit at Summerhill College. Expand
Emanuel McCormack entertained the gathering on piano. Expand
Committee members of the local Retired Teachers Association. Expand

Close

Shane Martin (left) donated his fee to the autism unit at Summerhill College.

Shane Martin (left) donated his fee to the autism unit at Summerhill College.

Emanuel McCormack entertained the gathering on piano.

Emanuel McCormack entertained the gathering on piano.

Committee members of the local Retired Teachers Association.

Committee members of the local Retired Teachers Association.

/

Shane Martin (left) donated his fee to the autism unit at Summerhill College.

sligochampion

The Best Is Yet To Come was a unique event which was held recently in The Black Box Theatre, The Niland Gallery, Sligo to mark the retirement of a number of teachers.

This historic occasion was an event that brought together retired and soon to be retired teachers from the three teacher associations in Sligo and environs to celebrate their retirement.

Privacy