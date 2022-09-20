Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo supermarket boss hit with €47,000 electricity bill for his two premises

Enterprises across the county are facing previously unimaginable increases in their electricity bills, with many owners saying the increases are unsustainable and that without urgent government intervention the future for their businesses is a bleak one. Stephen Holland reports.

Neil Byrne of Mammy Johnston&rsquo;s, Strandhill. Expand
Finbarr Filan Expand
Cecil Whiteside who runs two supermarkets. Expand

Close

Neil Byrne of Mammy Johnston&rsquo;s, Strandhill.

Neil Byrne of Mammy Johnston’s, Strandhill.

Finbarr Filan

Finbarr Filan

Cecil Whiteside who runs two supermarkets.

Cecil Whiteside who runs two supermarkets.

/

Neil Byrne of Mammy Johnston’s, Strandhill.

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

Dramatic price hikes in gas and electricity have left Sligo businesses facing unprecedented bills with many business owners stating without urgent Government intervention there will be widespread closures and unemployment as the country heads towards a major crisis situation.

Finbarr Filan, the owner of Centra on Castle Street in Sligo, stated that he will soon be facing an energy bill of over €11,000 per month whereas prior to this it was around €3,500. He said this is entirely unsustainable and he fears not only for his own business but for every business owner in Ireland.

Privacy