Sligo student’s winning snack for female athletes

Ronan McArt and Roisín Lydon (Programme Co-ordinators), Claire Finnegan (Award recipient), Michael Hosey (Lecturer) and Helen Maguire (Head of School of Home Economics).

Recent St. Angela’s College graduate Claire Finnegan was this year’s recipient of the Aurivo Award for Academic Excellence as she completed her Bachelor of Applied Science (Nutrition, Food and Business Management).

Claire celebrated her achievement at the College’s recent conferring ceremony held in the ATU Sligo, Knocknarea Arena.

As part of their final year, students undertook a module titled, ‘Food Innovation and New Product Development’ and it was at this time that Claire developed a tasty, ready-to-eat collagen-based snack designed for female athletes which helps both injury prevention and recovery.

Claire’s brand called ‘Rollagen’ impressed guest judges so much so that they recognised her product for the award of ‘Most Innovative Food Product 2022’.

Claire also went on to win a High Achieving Merit Award being placed in the top 4 students in the National Final of Enterprise Ireland Student Enterprise Awards 2022 and secured the associated prize money of €5,000.

Claire said: “The balance between nutrition, food and business aspects of my programme provided me with the foundation I needed to start my career in the food industry, using the knowledge and skills I had gained over the four years to develop my own food product, including the packaging and a business plan.

“On completion of my final year, we were all able to look back and acknowledge the valuable learning we had gained which has now cumulated into a degree that offers practical skills but important business acumen.”

Claire is now following her passion and working as a Food and Drink Industry Research Analyst at Mintel in London.

This CAO programme is aimed at students with a strong interest in food, nutrition and food product development as well as those who are interested in developing a diverse range of entrepreneurial skills and commercial insight.

The programme prepares students for the challenges of producing foods safe for human consumption, developing more nutritious, healthier food options for dynamic, ever-changing markets and to date offers 100% graduate employment.