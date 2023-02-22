Sligo Students’ Union is making sure everyone is kept safe

ATU Sligo Students’ Union has relaunched its Student Safety and Stop Spiking Campaigns, to improve student safety.

The campaign builds on many of the initiatives and work carried out last year by the Students’ Union. Last year, the ATUSSU Stop Spiking and Student Safety campaigns were shortlisted for a national award, and received tremendous feedback from students, staff and local stakeholders.

The Students’ Union wrote to all student venues, encouraging them to undertake three additional safety precautions to help keep students safe. ATUSSU also worked closely with Sligo County Council, reviewing the streetlighting in student areas and with an Gardaí Siochana, assisting with night patrols during busy student social nights.

President of ATU Sligo Students’ Union, Daire Martin said: “Last year offered us all a clear reminder about how important it is to regularly review the safety of our students within our community. I feel there is an onus on me, as President to help ensure that students feel safe and confident whilst out socially, both in the perspective venue and whilst travelling to/from it. There are numerous stakeholders with roles to play in helping keep students safe outside of campus.”

The first phase within the Student Safety campaign was sending out ‘student safety’ packs to all student venues, then accommodation providers. Each pack contains Student Safety awareness posters, Spiking awareness posters, Ask for Angela Awareness stickers, foil anti-spiking drink covers and a letter from Dáire Martin (President) and Faye Woods (Vice President) with three recommendations in hope to improve student safety within their premises. Initiatives including a free taxi scheme, awareness days and the introduction of additional supports for victims of sexual harassment, assault or bullying are also some examples of what the Students’ Union hopes to implement over the coming months within the next phases.

Another strategy that the Students’ Union is taking to help keep students feeling safe and reassured whilst out socially is Campus Watch. Campus Watch involves Students’ Union officers, always one male and female, driving around Sligo town from 8pm to often 2 or 3 in the morning, keeping an eye on students.

An emergency number is circulated to students and posted on social media, and if a student ever becomes distressed, they can ring the Campus Watch patrol for assistance. At the end of last year, an Gardaí Siochana also began collaborating with the Students’ Union, supporting the Campus Watch patrols.

“It’s been a tremendous effort from all of us in the Students’ Union, and was fantastic to receive national recognition for our campaign last year but it was even better to hear that it was helping students feel safer and more comfortable on and off campus.

“We’re all delighted to be relaunching a new and improved version of this campaign. Faye, Vice President for Wellbeing and Engagement and I hope to further develop this campaign over the coming months, and also try tackle some other potential concerns prevalent in student life, such as stalking, consent and bullying.” Dáire added.