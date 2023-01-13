Sligo students at the Young Scientist Exhibition praised by MEP Chris MacManus

The future looks to be in great hands with the talent on display at the Young Scientist Exhibition according to Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus.

MEP MacManus was full of praise for students from Co. Sligo at the recent BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

The Sinn Féin MEP was a guest invitee at the event on Thursday last and was very impressed at the projects on show.

“The BT Young Scientist Exhibition is a fantastic event. There was so much talent on show at every turn. Superb ideas and impressive research studies everywhere. Our future really is in great hands with the skill and ingenuity this emerging generation has to offer,” he said.

MacManus expressed special praise for Sligo students exhibiting at the event:

“The standard from all over the country was phenomenal but It was great to stop and chat with some of the Sligo students here today. They are a credit to their county.

“Their parents and teachers should be very proud. I genuinely learned something new at every stall I visited. I think socially and economically Sligo has a bright future as these students bring their ideas to the world.”