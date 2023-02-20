Sligo student made false claim to Gardaí that she’d been raped

The case was heard at a hearing of Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A student who falsely claimed that she was raped in Sligo, has had her case put back to June 1st for a Probation Report.

Before Sligo District Court was Carolyn O’Neill, (22) of Inse Álainnn, Skibbereen, County Cork who pleaded guilty to making a false report at Sligo Garda Station on January 27th last year, tending to show that an offence had been committed.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardai on mobile patrol in the Glencarraig area of Sligo came across the defendant “in a distressed state.”

She told them she was after being raped and pointed out the scene.

She described her alleged attacker as being 5’8” of medium build with blonde hair.

The defendant, who was intoxicated was subsequently brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Letterkenny University Hospital for examination.

The defendant then got agitated and slammed the door in gardai’s faces.

A full forensic examination and CCTV of the area where the alleged attack took place showed that no such rape took place.

On February 6th the defendant made a statement that she had made up the allegation as she was diagnosed with a personality disorder.

A file was sent to the DPP who directed summary disposal of the matter in the District Court.The defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said the defendant was 20 at the time of the allegation and fully co-operated with gardai.

She was a second year student who worked part time.

On the night in question, she had a fight with her boyfriend, was drunk and had cannabis in her system.

This was a very serious matter which she deeply regrets and was genuinely remorseful.

A medical report suggested that a Probation Report would be of benefit.

She was now clean and sober and had not taken alcohol or any other substances since this incident.

The defendant was a young person with a bright future in front of her, pleaded Mr MacSharry.

Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned sentencing in the case to June 1st for a Probation Report.