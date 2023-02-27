Sligo store-owner pledges proceeds of her closing down sale to the Irish Kidney Association

Pictured in the Style Emporium are Dympna Mannion, Teresa Davey(founding member of first Sligo IKA branch) Sean Fowley, chairman Sligo IKA) Ita Leyden (Sligo IKA) Noreen Keane (Treasurer Sligo IKA) Eileen Nolan (Sligo IKA) Aoife Dolan ((Sligo IKA) Marie Fowley (Director IKA).

In the run-up to the closure of the Style Emporium in Grattan Street there is one strong feature in common with its early days - support for kidney patients.

Soon after the opening of the fashion shop 38 years ago, its owner Dympna Mannion recognised the ordeal faced by kidney patients in Sligo who up to then had to travel to Dublin or Galway for dialysis three days a week.

This moved her to row in behind the founders of the Sligo branch of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) to help raise funds to equip a local dialysis unit.

Now as the final trading days of the shop approaches, Dympna again rallies to the cause of kidney patients by donating all the takings from her closing down sale on Saturday next, March 4, to the Sligo Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

Back in the mid-80s shortly after the shop’s opening Dympna contacted two founders of the then newly formed Sligo IKA branch, Teresa Davey and Angela McKinney to offer her support to them. Together they ran a number of successful fashion shows in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Describing the fundraising events Dympna said: “The fashion shows filled the hall in the hotel every time. We had professional models from the Brand Model Agency in Dublin and mixed them with local girls including Laura Nicholson and Collette Henry among others. Miss Ireland winner in 1984 Olivia Treacy was a special guest in all the shows.

“We has professional comperes from RTE including Derek Davis, and Maxi of Maxi Dick and Twink fame. They were as much an attraction as the clothes”.

Kevin Flannery from the Record Room supplied the music.

Dympna was loud in her praise of her co-organisers. “Teresa Davey and Angela McKinney were stalwarts. They were pioneers, visionaries, leading champions”.

Explaining why she got involved Dympna said: “I was starting off a new business and I wanted to associate it with a good cause.

“I thought it was horrific that people had to travel so far for dialysis three days a week, they had no quality of life outside it. I thought why is there no unit in Sligo”.

She said that now nearly 40 years on, the wheel has come the full circle. “I’m coming to the end of my career and helping raise money for kidney patients.

“The current dialysis in the hospital is not able to cope, the demand for its services has overtaken it. I ask why has there not been funds put in to upgrade it before now? We are supposed to be a wealthy country”

Dympna invites everyone to drop in to show support on Saturday.

“You don’t have to buy anything, just drop in and make a donation to the Kidney Association. Denise from Cannings on the Pearse road will be supplying some refreshments in my shop”.

Members of the IKA Sligo branch will be present on the day.