Sligo solicitor is appointed District Court Judge

Sligo solicitor, Ms Éiteáin Cunningham has been appointed a District Court Judge. Ms Cunningham will sit in District Court Area 1 which includes Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Falcarragh and Glenties and succeeds Judge Raymond Finnegan.

Ms Cunningham’s appointment was made by the Government on January 25th.

She worked with Hegarty Armstrong Solicitors, Stephen Street Sligo since 2007 and before that in Donegal having started her career with Damien Tansey, Solicitors, Sligo.

Ms Cunningham is originally from The Glebe, Letterkenny and was educated at Loreto, Letterkenny. She is married to Sligo solicitor, Seamus Monaghan and they have two children. They live in Rosses Point.

Ms Cunningham has extensive experience in all aspects of law and in particular, represented the HSE.