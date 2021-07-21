Sligo sizzles in heat

Sligo hit the beaches as the summer finally arrived. Temperatures have been slowly climbing since last Friday and it has been all sunshine since with the good news that the scorching weather is set to continue until the end of the week with the mercury rising steadily each day.

It was a sizzling 25 degrees at the week-end with a lovely sea breeze along the coastline as people headed to the beaches.

Rosses Point, Strandhill, Mullaghmore, Enniscrone, Dunmoran, Streedagh and Lissadell beaches were all packed over the week-end.

There were plenty of tourists in evidence too and the good weather was warmly welcomed by those in the hospitality sector as it was perfect for outdoor dining.

The Government is expected to announced July 26th next as the date for the resumption indoor dining as Covid-19 restrictions ease further.

However, the impact of the virus is still being felt despite the massive uptake in vaccinations and a couple of premises had to shut over the week in the hospitality trade due to Covid related issues.

The number of confirmed Covid19 cases in Sligo from 1st July up to midnight on 14th July is 163.

The seven day numbers from 8th July up to midnight on the 14th July in Sligo is 68 with the Delta variant now accounting for almost all cases.