Sligo singer Tommy Fleming eyes retirement as he returns to touring

There’s an enduring quality about Tommy Fleming. The Sligo singer is embarking on another nationwide tour, starting next week, marking over 30 years in the business. It’s one he’s looking forward to immensely. He did return to the stage after the Covid pandemic in November last year but he says there were restrictions still in place right up to January as regards capacity so he feels this is more like the real thing once more. And, Tommy has dropped a bombshell stating he doesn’t see himself in the music industry beyond another three years. He wants to get out at 55, feels he can live without music but could return to stage but not as as a solo singer but as a performer in musicals as he has done previously. When Tommy answers the phone he’s on his way to get his jeep washed, he and his business manager wife, Tina have a wedding to go to. It was in the very same jeep he sang a song a day during the first Covid lockdown for uploading to Facebook as he drove around the back roads near his home in scenic Enniscrone. While he was cheerful and smiling, behind it all those were tough days for Tommy and in particular he found the second lockdown difficult to take. He reflects: “I’m delighted to be back. We were stopped for a reason and I understood why we were stopped. “The funny thing is when we had that time off it kind of gave me the idea of or incentive I suppose of having one eye on retirement in a couple of years.” And, it’s because he simply would “prefer to be kind of going out on a high.” “I hope to retire at 55, that’s in three years time,” he says. He’ll still be a young man and he stresses he’ll have plenty to do. “I’ll go back and probably do a bit more acting, a bit more directing, pick a different side of it for me. He has done a few productions over the years including in the West End (London). There was also the musical drama, ‘Paddy’ which he had the lead in for three years. That gave him a real boost and a yearning for that side of stage performance. “I loved being on the stage as someone else for two hours,” he says. But Tommy also loves being at home in Sligo, the simple things too like spending time in the garden. In December, sandwiched in between his Irish tour, he heads for Australia for a short PR trip ahead of a planned tour there in September, October, November 2023 but he won’t be returning to the US next year or the UK. “I’m kind of easing up on the foreign tours as well,” he says. On March 12th next he will end his Irish tour at the Bord Gais Theatre in Dublin. He doesn’t see tour as being too strenuous. The most concerts he will do are four nights in any one week, taking off Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but more often than not those days will be filled with other related work. His tour has two Sligo dates, one on December 4th in St Patrick’s Church, Gurteen and the other on January 28th at the Raddison Blu Hotel. His last appearance in Gurteen was in Teach Murray in 1990. “Churches are an amazing venue for concerts. There’s something special about them and I’m not overly religious by any manner or means but there’s something really special about the sound in a church, about the setting. “It’s not like a theatre, not as impersonal as theatre.” The concerts return after the country came through the pandemic and a renewed sense of optimism nationally followed but people are now facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis, hard times again - an apt phrase and of course a title to one of the Aclare native’s most popular songs. Tommy recalls that he toured right up to March 2nd 2020 and lockdown came in on the 12th. “I would usually take six months off then but what really affected me then was the fact we weren’t able to travel. “Tina and I would normally head over to Portugal or somewhere else for a few weeks. That was really the only one thing that affected us but the second lockdown really got to me I have to say. “It knocked me for six. I didn’t think it would have had as much an impact on my mental health as it did. Things like that normally never would but I found it very hard. “With the first lockdown, to be honest, I probably drank too much. Tina was like a full time baker, there was constant food on the go and then we would sit down every night and drink probably two bottles of wine which was madness but it was a novelty. It was like every day was Christmas. “Second time around I knew that wasn’t the answer because if you drank too much the night before you were feeling like crap the next day and you were feeling even worse than the day before, all that kind of thing. “So, I decided to really embrace exercise and I set up a gym in the garage at home. “That was my routine every day. Then, I’d go for a run on the beach in Enniscrone. Our home is right on the beach and we are blessed where we live. “I went to the beach every day, doing a five or six kilometre run. I just exercised and tried to keep as positive in every way I possibly could. “It got me through to a point. I kept the jeep tunes going. That was probably giving me more purpose than it was doing anything for anyone else. “I also did videos from a little mini studio I set up on the other side of the garage. I was able to do videos with tracks and put them up online. “I was embracing everything I could do. I also went back learning Irish. I became fluent in Irish last year. I just kept my brain active, that’s what I had to do. “Anyone that knew me knew that I was no good with technology but I learned how to do video editing so now basically I can add editor to my title. “I did an online course in video editing, videography, so I spent a lot of time doing that. “I kept the brain active,” he says. Like every other artist in the country he took a financial hit during lockdown and says he was worried to a degree but adds he has had a great 30 years and that there were a lot of people far worse off than him and he was conscious of that. He made an early call in 2021 not to go back on stage rather than cling to the hope that restrictions might be lifted. He didn’t want to be dealing with uncertainty from month to month. “I made that decision in September 2020. The reason I made that decision was because no one knew what we were supposed to be doing. “Nobody knew where the music industry was going to land. Nobody knew anything and I thought that I’m going to take control somewhat of this. So, I made sure we moved the tour to 2022 that was supposed to have been in 2021. “I made that call. Someone else didn’t make that call for me. At least, in that way, in my own head I was taking back some of the control.” His album of last year, ‘All These Years’ to celebrate his 30 years in the industry was a big hit and he enjoys adding new material along with the old standards which can be a mixture of folk and ballad. And, he gives a mention to his band which has been the same for the past 30 years and more. “We’ve all kind of grown up together,” he says. Tommy appears to be at a crossroads as he contemplates the next few years. “It’s (music) not the be all and end all for me. I take six months of the year off so that I can actually have a life if that makes sense. “Music isn’t constantly in my life.” One of his favourite countries for touring is Australia and he’ll tour there in late 2023 and it’s not all Irish audiences he plays to. “I have built up a very loyal Australian fan base. In Sydney too we have a lot of following from the Chinese community. “I might do one more tour in the States in a couple of years but the way everything is going with Visas and the like.....and, as I said, I’m getting older and the couch and the bed look more comfortable to me than the stage a lot of the times,” he laughs. He adds: “I’m a very different man now at 52 than I was at 32. I had very different priorities then. I don’t sweat about things anymore. “If things happen, they happen. If I’m doing something I’m doing it, if not, then so be it. “One thing I did stop doing and that was trying to keep every side going, trying to be all to everyone. I stopped that. “I kind of took on my late father’s persona in that it is what it is and if it’s bad it’s bad and if it’s good then just embrace it, whichever side is coming at you.” He loves playing the Radisson in Sligo and is already looking forward to the New Year date. “I just have great memories of playing in Sligo over the years, in places like TD’s, The Leitrim Bar. Brilliant times when I was only a teenager really and I’ve never forgotten them. I love coming home to Sligo,” he says. Seeing old familiar faces at his Sligo gigs brings a smile “even though we all have a few more lines on our faces now.” As he faces into what are likely to be a sell-out Christmas and Church tour Tommy reflects that the fact he didn’t change his style helped him stay at the top. There were suggestions in his early career that he should turn to country but he wouldn’t yield to that. “It’s a style of music I’ve loved all my life. I gew up with it. My uncles would have been hugely musical. “I’ve also been blessed with great songwriters around me that I co-write with as well so that when it’s a new song it lends itself to the older stuff as well, we can mix it all into the set. “I’ve had a good knack in choosing a song and I know when a song doesn’t suit me so I’ll never do it even though and I remember people used to say to me in the early days that you need to do this type of music because that’s really popular, you need to sing country and western, you need to do this but I never veered off the path I was on and that has stayed true for be for the last thirty years.” Rock and pop music he listened to as a teenager but he also had a huge affinity to folk music. “There was a huge collection of records in the house that ranged anything from the Gallow Glass Ceili Band to Barbra Streisand, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Jim Reeves, The Bothy Band, De Danann which ironically I ended up being the lead singer of in the early 1990s and Mary Black. “My dad always had a great affinity with singers. He loved a solo voice, so did my mum. They just had a great taste in music. “In one hour you could be listening to Streisand belting out show tunes and in another you could be listening to Ceili House on the radio. “I was fed a great eclectic diet of music growing up,” he says.