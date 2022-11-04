Sligo shot wins overall Love Your Coast 2022 photography competition

1st place People and the Coast, Gary McCall - Conor Maguire surfs the largest wave ever ridden in Ireland, Mullaghmore Co. Sligo

An awe-inspiring image captured at Mullaghmore has taken home the top prize in the Love Your Coast 2022 photographer competition.

Darragh Gorman with his “Splash”, captured in Mullaghmore Co. Sligo has been awarded the title of Image of the Year, as well as first place in the Coastal Landscape category.

“I have been photographing storms at Mullaghmore Co. Sligo for the last 10 years. It's always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting the skyward. It was a unique day and one I'll always remember.” said Darragh.

Out of the over 1,100 entries and the 50 best images shortlisted that were displayed at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin on November 3, Sligo photos took home several prizes.

1st place, Coastal Heritage, Brian Campbell - In the Shadow of a Giant!, Classiebawn Castle, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo

1st place, Coastal Heritage, Brian Campbell - In the Shadow of a Giant!, Classiebawn Castle, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo

Brian Campbell with “In the Shadow of a Giant!” taken in Classiebawn Castle, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo was awarded first place in the Coastal Heritage category.

“With its unmistakable shape, it's a popular landmark in Donegal Bay to photograph. I really wanted a unique perspective and to show it under a new light. I also wanted to include the mighty Benbulben looming large in the background. It took multiple attempts to get the perfect angle and to line it when the conditions were right,” Brian said.

Finally, Gary McCall with “Conor Maguire Surfs the Largest Wave Ever Ridden in Ireland” captured at Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo won first place in the People and the Coast category. This image was taken from a jetski with a camera in a waterproof housing, the day Conor Maguire surfing was nominated for the global big wave awards.

1st place People and the Coast, Gary McCall - Conor Maguire surfs the largest wave ever ridden in Ireland, Mullaghmore Co. Sligo

1st place People and the Coast, Gary McCall - Conor Maguire surfs the largest wave ever ridden in Ireland, Mullaghmore Co. Sligo

After a two-year break, when the awards were held in a virtual ceremony, Clean Coasts and the photographers who were shortlisted, were happy to be back celebrating the beauty of the Irish coast in person.

For the past 13 years, the Love Your Coast photography competition has been inviting photographers to capture the uniqueness of our coastal landscape, heritage, wildlife, communities and more, and to submit their best shot across five categories - Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People & the Coast, Wildlife & the Coast and Creativity and the Coast – for a chance to win prizes from a €5,000 prize fund and plenty of exposure opportunities.