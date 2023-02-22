Sligo

Sligo shopping centre to get a €1m revamp which will add food stalls and more greenery

Food stalls will be added to the revamped shopping centre. Expand
Johnston Court will undergo a significant revamp. Expand
Trees and greenery will be added. Expand
The shopping centre on Sligo's main street will be renamed The Canopy. Expand

Johnston Court shopping centre in Sligo is to become The Canopy as part of €1 million rebrand and makeover aimed at breathing new life into Sligo town centre.

The move comes after Tobernalt Holdings, owned by members of the Monahan family from Sligo, were granted permission to proceed with the major rejuvenation plans by Sligo County Council.

