Sligo shop owner who ‘was ahead of his time’ is fondly remembered

Respected local business man and lifelong companion of Rosie Langan, Bill Ferris is fondly remembered by family, friends and good neighbours following his passing.

Working long days in The Corner Shop Upper John Street, Bill had made Sligo his home for almost five decades. He introduced the retail concept of late night opening and Sunday trading, many years before the practice became common. The Corner Shop became a unique destination outside of normal business hours for customers in both the town and hinterland of Sligo.

Popular with young and old alike, Bill is remembered by many as a gentleman who treated all with equal esteem from the elderly neighbours in the vicinity, the boisterous Summerhill College school boys and supporters on their way to The Showgrounds.

Renowned for his interest in politics and sport, particularly his love of football. Bill is also known for his public and private generosity. His annual Christmas gifts are fondly recalled by loyal customers as were his donations of raffle prizes for local fundraising events.

His civic spirit was acknowledged through prizes for his St Patrick’s Day shop window displays which he also curated to commemorate national holidays, historic events, Sligo Rovers and Ireland games, not forgetting the vibrant Christmas window. Finally, to those who lived beside Rosie and Bill, they are both remembered as great neighbours, generous in spirit and deed who openly welcomed newcomers to Wolfe Tone Street.

Bill passed away on Saturday 30th July 2022. May Bill’s kind soul Rest in Peace.