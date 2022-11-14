Sligo service for those who have experienced the loss of a child

The service will take place at St Anne's Church.

Sligo University Hospital is inviting parents and their families who have experienced bereavement through the death of a baby or child or who have experienced pregnancy loss to a Remembrance Service which will take place in St Anne’s Small Chapel, Cranmore on Monday, 21 November at 8pm.

Maria White, End of Life Coordinator at the hospital said, “Infant and pregnancy loss can be a very lonely grief and has a lifelong impact on parents and families.

“The service will be a reflection and remembrance to support those people who have experienced or been touched by this grief.

“We hope it will be an opportunity for parents and families to come together and share their grief in an understanding and empathetic environment.

“For those unable to attend in person the service will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore.”

Anyone interested in finding out more may contact Maria White, End of Life Coordinator on 071 9174788.