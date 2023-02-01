Sligo sculptor’s love of working with granite, the most noblest of stone

This is the story of a Sligo woman sculptor, who makes some marvellous memories from stone….and more specifically granite.

Granite is a most challenging material to work in-but it has been a life-long passion of Geevagh lady, Eileen MacDonagh who has returned to her native heath after over 30 years in County Kildare.

But her work in granite is known all over the world, including shows in Portugal, Scotland, India and Japan and has organized and taken part in the International Sculpture Symposium movement in Ireland and abroad.

She produces big sculptures and due to the scale of her work she has tended to concentrate on large-scale sculpture and on highly visible public art commissions.

Eileen’s work has featured in many parts of Ireland as well such as the OPW, the Lough Boora Sculpture in the Parklands, Co Offaly, Kilkenny and Cork County Councils, and Tawara, Newton, Osaka, Japan.

MacDonagh’s first solo exhibition in 1992,Truss, showed large-scale works made from both wood and stone.

Catherine Marshall, head of collections at Irish Museum of Modern Art, wrote in 2005 that:

“When MacDonagh talks about granite and limestone her language takes on a new dimension, introducing the listener to colour, texture, density and ultimately to the processes that working with them involve.

“Granite is the noblest of stones.” she says, “just the toughness of it.”

“Every time you strike the stone you make fire. Granite is volcanic, it was born of fire and you need fire to form it.” She loves the challenge of working on a large scale, coaxing her vision out of unyielding, resistant stone.

Eileen was born in Geevagh in 1956 and went to boarding school in the Salesian Sisters in Birr, County Offaly and always had an interest in Art.

“I never thought I was good or outstanding and I had done my Leaving Cert and I saw Art in the then Sligo Regional Technical College as something I could do.

“As a child I was always trying to make things.

“The only tools pretty much around were a saw, a hammer and nails and I was trying to make things without books that show you how to do it today”.

She added: “Nature was a big thing for me and I liked to be outside all the time”.

And although the very grounded Eileen did not take much notice of it at the time, it was pretty unusual for a girl to be using a hammer, saw and nails in those days.

Eileen grew up on a farm and her parents were supportive of her in her chosen career.

While in the then RTC she was taught by the great Sligo sculptor Fred Conlon who was among a number of fine teachers she had in the college.

“He was very good and inspirational and he taught us that we were doing something worthwhile and something good.

“And he was truly inspirational.” Eileen was attracted to sculpture because it was making things in three dimensions.

“That was it for me. After our first year they had me in print-making, but I kind of slipped into the Sculpture Department and hoped that nobody would notice.

“I can remember my first real pieces which were a figurative carving and an abstract carving and the latter one appealed to me most.

“It gave me back a lot and was a pleasing object and it was just me and I wasn’t getting any inspiration from anyone else. It was totally different and it worked out well.

“It was in wood as we did not do any work in stone as the college did not have that facility.

“In our final year another student and I did a bit of stonework in Fred Conlon’s studio and that was around 1978.

“Fred was very passionate about sculpture and he was a great teacher and he motivated and inspired others with his passion and his conviction in what he was doing.”

And, after qualifying from the RTC in the late 1970s, Eileen went on to teach Art in Marino Vocational School in Dublin after getting her H Dip.

Those were happy and productive years which began in 1980.

“Urban Dublin was a big change for the woman from Geevagh as it was inner city Dublin.

“It was tough and you had to be able to survive to manage the class and the children which I did.”

Eileen spent six happy years in Marino and at the end of that term, along with another teacher, she developed a programme for children who were normally leaving after their Inter Cert.

Eileen and her colleagues were hoping to keep the children in school for a while longer.

“The course was focused around art, PE, literature and dance and focusing on children’s self-esteem. It was to bring out children who were better prepared to face the world and to give them more confidence.

“We were asked to write up a syllabus and submit it to the Department to see if it would work and it did and we ended up building a dark room where they learned photography and learned how to develop photographs. It was very successful and it was a two year course in 1985 and 1986.

“Thankfully, we had a lot of support from within the VEC and it was very much child centred.

“We had children from tough areas, socially deprived areas but there were a lot of good young energetic teachers in the school”.

“We did everything with them and we did field trips with them and they really enjoyed doing the projects because it was something they were doing themselves and it gave them great self-esteem.”

Eileen then went to a Sculpture Work Shop in Scotland and she worked with Scottish, French and Japanese artists and different places and then she worked in Japan for a year.

She learned a lot about sculpture and stone carving while there.

“It set me up for the rest of my life without me knowing it.”

She came back to set up as a freelance sculptor in 1990 and she rented a house in Kildare.

“I was there for almost 30 years and it was near Athy. It was a house in a farmyard which worked very well because the farmer had a forklift and he could help me and you could make as much and dust as you wanted to.”

This was where she started to make her large volume of work for public display, and they have featured in County Councils in Waterford, Carlow, Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, Kilkenny, Cork, Mountmellick Library, Co Laois, Museum Park, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, Harbour Board, Aberdeen, Scotland, VEC, Co Sligo, Letterfrack Centre, Co Galway, Dublin City Corporation, Limerick City Corporation, St Patrick’s Training College, Dublin, OPW, Dublin Castle, Marley Park, Dublin, Cork County Council.

“It went from making sculptures that were four feet high to sculpture fourteen feet and that includes the Poised Portal in Limerick in 1991”.

She also took part in making an impressive Pyramid in a bog near Lough Boora in County Offaly.

“We did that gradually step by step and we were climbing up and down and your legs were very sore. But it has become a landmark in County Offaly and was very satisfying to complete.”

Eileen has also worked on Inis Thiar in the Aran Islands and she did a stone with a representation of the church on it near the church of St Gobnait.

Eileen has also worked with other sculptors abroad which meant working on a large scale.

“That is how my career developed in a way through working with others.

“When I came back home it enabled to me to take on those various commissions”.

In a way Eileen is promoting Ireland through her various representations of areas throughout the country.

“That is true and when I was abroad, I was representing Ireland as the Irish sculptor.

“If you perform very well you need to be able to make sure you get on with people no matter where you are working and you are breaking down this barrier about art and sculpture.

“It’s a hard job, it’s a dirty job and you really have to be committed to it to make sure it works, but the rewards are great.”

So are there many lady sculptors working in Ireland?

“There are quite a few and there are more women working in art generally than men. There are a few from Sligo and there is a lady in Riverstown, called Martha Quinn, who does plaques for Sligo County Council.

So what was the thing that attracted Eileen to work in stone?

“Partly it was Michelangelo, not that I was a figurative artist at all but once I started working in stone, I just loved the material and that was it.

“We had a lot of granite in Scotland and that was the first time I worked in granite”.

“Of course having a passion for it helps, and you get used to it and it is amazing what you can get done.

“And it is not down to the speed at which you do the work but it is the maturing of the work as you are working.

“It is much more enriching feeling your way into something than blasting away with machines.”

Eileen has become used to using angle grinders, which is a feat in itself, as well as the old hammer and chisel which also demands quite a bit of physical strength.

“Angle grinders are the tools