Sligo Rugby Club stages its own silver screen red carpet night

David Kiely and Niall Brennan at the launch of Sligo Rugby Club's 'A Night at the OsKaRs' in the Glasshouse Hotel, last Thursday evening.

Tom Nielsen, Chairman, Sligo RFC and Niall Gray, President, Sligo RFC at the launch of Sligo Rugby Club's 'A Night at the OsKaRs' in the Glasshouse Hotel, last Thursday evening.

Fr Ted cast members at the launch of Sligo Rugby Club's 'A Night at the OsKaRs' in the Glasshouse Hotel, last Thursday evening.

Braveheart cast members David McCoy and Mark Hutchinson at the launch of Sligo Rugby Club's 'A Night at the OsKaRs' in the Glasshouse Hotel, last Thursday evening.

After a two year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollywood is returning to Sligo on Easter Sunday night, April 17th when Sligo RFC will host its long awaited OsKaRs fundraiser in the Radisson Hotel.The club’s last major event was Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, which was a huge success and this one promises to be equally so.

Some sevenmovies have been “in the can” for the past two years. Before the first lockdown, 70 local “actors” had worked together to recreate some classic movies/series/episodes ranging from Pulp Fiction to The Shawshank Redemption and from Father Ted to Friends.

If you want to see locals giving their best performances as Mrs Doyle, Father Jack or Ted himself (and recreating many other iconic roles) then the Radisson is the place to be on April 17th.

The Sligo Champion is proud to be joint lead sponsors with Cosgrove Centra, Maugheraboy of the OsKaRs night.

The event was relaunched (the club made two previous attempts to hold the OsKaRs) on Thursday night last in the Glasshouse and trailers from each movie were shown to an enthusiastic group of actors, club members and sponsors.

The seven short movies to be shown in full on the night are; Friends, Fatal Attraction, Father Ted, Pulp Fiction, Sister Act, The Shawshank Redemption & Braveheart.On Easter Sunday night a panel of judges will comment on and evaluate the various performances and a number of OsKaRs will be awarded.

The audience on the night will also have a big input to the results based on their enjoyment of the movies as they buy votes to support them.

It should make for an entertaining night. The funds raised are being used by the club to build new dressing rooms at Hamilton Park, the home of Sligo RFC.

The first set of new dressing rooms are being built currently and the club hopes they will be completed for next season. Over time, the club plans to modernise the current changing rooms which also need to be upgraded as playing numbers in the club continue to increase.

The movie trailers will be released on social media over the coming weeks as the club builds towards the big night.

tickets to The OsKaRs are available through all members of Sligo RFC