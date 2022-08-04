Sligo Rovers Europa Conference League run proves a business boost for the town

Sligo’s businesses have embraced the history making run of Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League by displaying lots of red and white.

The flags and buntings began to go up last week in advance of the second round second leg match against Scottish Premier Division side, Motherwell and will remain in place as the Bit O’Red take on Viking FK of Norway in two matches over the next week.

Rovers have travelled in big numbers to England to see the first round match against Balla Town and to Fir Park in Motherwell in the second round and the next stop is Norway.

The away days have been magical but so too has been the home fixtures and the atmosphere around Sligo on the day of last week’s match with Motherwell was something special with around 1,000 away fans enjoying the hospitality of the town. The matches have proven to be a big boost for local hotels, pubs and restaurants with fans, teams and match officials all staying locally. Another big week awaits with some 300 Viking fans due in Sligo from next Wednesday week.