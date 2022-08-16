Sligo Rovers’ conquering of the Vikings capped a wonderful summer of football

No one really expected Sligo Rovers to overturn a 1-5 deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round match against Viking FK of Norway at The Showgrounds on Thursday night but it was always going to be a celebration of the club’s remarkable and history making summer and the 1-0 victory was the icing on the cake. The atmosphere was electric as Rovers attempted to achieve the near impoosbile and their efforts were clearly appreciated by a packed Showgrounds which included about 200 away fans who had brought their own style of support and colour as they had all day around the town since coming into Sligo on the club’s chartered plane which landed at Knock on Wednesday morning. In glorious sunshine, The Showgrounds looked magnificent and when Rovers cored just before half-time it was a case shall we dare to dream again? Bala Town and Motherwell were dispatched on the Rovers European journey this summer and the fans gave the side unbelievable backing as they pinned their much lauded opponents into their own half for much of the game with goalkeeper Luke McNicholas not having a save to make all game. Shouts for an early penalty were turned down but the Serbian referee did award one to Rovers late in the second half but winger Frank Livak, who was also taken down in the penalty area in the first leg, saw his effort saved. Had he scored the final 15 minutes might have been more frenetic but realistically, finding a further two goals would have been a near impossibility. But Rovers’ fans didn’t mind and seeing out the final minutes still in the lead was a sight to behold, the club’s fourth ECL league win out of six games played in this year’s campaign. It’s the goal again for this team’s young manager and team. The club and the fans want more nights like these. Who will forget the wins in Bala and Motherwell? - backed by a huge travelling support? And, of course there was the Showgrounds penalty shoot-out win over Bala (goalkeeper Ed McGinty’s final game), the dramatic victory over Motherwell (with Shane Blaney’s unstoppable free-kick) and the latest, the 1-0 win over Viking FK. The latter showed us what a modern football club model sohuld look like. Their stadium and facilities was impressive, the Showgrounds needs major upgrading. The marrying of on field success and major re-development work off it is a major challenge for the club. The rewards can be massive. A derogation meant The Showgrounds could host last Thursday night’s match. It would have been such a pity if the game had to be transferred to Dublin and that says a lot about where our league is at. It needs major Government backing. But, for the moment, let’s savour an historic summer of most wonderful memories from a team that’s the heartbeat of the town.