Sligo Rovers are on the brink of making history

Sligo Rovers will make history this Thursday night if they can dump Scottish Premier Division side, Motherwell out of the Europa Conference League at The Showgrounds.Rovers hold a 1-0 lead going into the second leg before a capacity 4,000 attendance with qualification for the third round awaiting the winner. Rovers have never progressed beyond the first round in European competition before and will be cheered on by a fanatical home support in their quest to do so. Tickets have been scarce with many fans left disappointed but UEFA regulations meant reduced capacity at The Showgrounds. Rovers shocked their hosts last week with Aidan Keena scoring, setting up what could be one of the most memorable nights in the club’s history on Thursday.