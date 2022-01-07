Sligo restored to ‘clean status’

The final survey of 2021 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) showed Sligo rose 7 places to 21st in the ranking of 40 towns and cities and reclaiming the ‘Clean’ status it lost last summer.

According to the study, nationwide litter levels have risen slightly, with cities faring particularly badly. PPE litter was found to be at its highest level since the pandemic began.

Naas finished ahead of Portlaoise and Ennis to record its first win in the annual rankings. There was a slight fall in the number of clean towns nationwide, to 22.

The An Taisce report for Sligo stated: “Sligo has improved to reclaim Clean status.

“Top-ranking sites included Sligo Retail Park (exceptionally freshly presented and maintained), a couple of the approach roads, Sligo Library and the Church grounds (St Anne’s) beside Dunnes Stores/Aldi – these sites were not just clean but very well presented and maintained.

“The residential area of City View would have got the top litter grade if it wasn’t for the bags of ‘long-lie’ litter in the shrubs.

“The hospital grounds (SUH) have been littered on several previous IBAL surveys and litter was still very much an issue this time around,” the report added.

The report showed PPE litter at record levels, with an increase in the presence of both masks and gloves.

“It would appear that this litter is accumulating as the pandemic continues, as there remains an understandable reticence to pick up other people’s PPE,” says IBAL’s Conor Horgan.

“The disposable blue face mask has become a ubiquitous part of the landscape up and down the country. People have not moved to reusable masks and people are not taking care of their masks.”

There was a significant rise in other pandemic-related litter, such as coffee cups, while alcohol-related litter remained at previous levels despite hospitality reopening and the survey being conducted in winter.