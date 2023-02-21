Sligo rejects the ‘message of hate’ refugee solidarity rally hears

A crowd estimated at 150 gathered at the General Post Office in Sligo on Saturday afternoon to express their solidarity with those who have come to the region in recent times seeking refuge from war and oppression in their home countries.

Music from around the world gave the gathering a feeling of carnival. Speaking after the event Labour Party representative, Nessa Cosgrove said: “We were delighted to see so many people joining with us to express a welcome to those who have recently made Ireland their home.

“At the same time we are making clear to Government that they have a responsibility to ensure essential services such as housing, health and social services are available to all our people, wherever they were born.” The likely general election candidate added: “A small number of people are seeking to spread hate and intolerance by blaming recent migrants for the very real problems being faced by many Irish people at the moment. The truth is that the crises in housing and health and the shortcomings in public services have their origins in policy decisions made many years ago and persued by Governments up to the present day.

“It was reassuring to see so many people from across a wide spectrum of the community coming together in rejecting this message of hate and bearing witness to the Irish people’s innate sense of welcome, tolerance and fair play.”

Meanwhile, Labour Party Leader, Ivana Bacik TD, will visit Sligo and Leitrim on Monday next, 27th February.

A busy schedule will see her visiting a number of towns and villages across the region where she hopes to have the opportunity to speak with and listen to activists and working people from across many sectors of society. A number of new Labour Party Local Area Representatives will be introduced during the course of the visit, which will culminate with a public meeting on Monday evening at the Clayton Hotel in Sligo.