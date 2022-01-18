Sligo record shop where good music never grows old

Over the last 40 years the music industry has gone through countless transformations, but as people’s relationship with how they experience and consume music has changed there has been one constant in Sligo: The Record Room.

The shop was first opened in 1983 by Aidan Mannion, Gerry Taheny and Kevin Flannery and is located right at the heart of Sligo town on Grattan Street.

“The main sellers back in those days were 7-inch singles, cassettes and LPs. Generally, it was pop music, it tended to reflect the charts,” Aidan said.

“We actually had a machine connected to the Irish chart system which recorded the sales made in Sligo, that in turn helped to create the Irish charts.”

As an integral part of the music scene in Sligo, the shop used to sell tickets for concerts and would even go the extra mile and make arrangements to literally bring customers to the gigs.

“We’d hire buses and bring around 50-100 people to places like Slane Castle in Dublin to go to a particular concert,” he said.

As time went on LPs fell out of favour and the store adapted and began to also sell CDs, merchandise, and even VHS video tapes.

Today things have come full circle and vinyl records are as popular as ever, but even in uncertain times the shop never lost sight of its roots.

“Vinyl is a great format. We always stuck with it even when there wouldn’t have been a lot of vinyl selling, that’s why we kept the name the Record Room,” he said.

Vinyl sales have been increasing year on year and have recently overtaken CDs as the biggest selling physical format in Ireland.

Last year there was 407,000 records sold in the country. This can be compared with 309,000 in 2020 and 218,000 in 2019.

Aidan says the resurgence of popularity in vinyl does not surprise him because the listening experience is vastly improved when hearing records on a quality high-fi system “with a proper set of speakers.”

“Vinyl does something other formats do not. Today, we want to be in control of everything but with an LP you generally have to listen to everything on that side, it might be tracks you haven’t heard before, you may or may not like it but you’re dipping into something new,” he said.

“Last year, Rumours by Fleetwood Mac was the biggest selling LP in the country. That album came out a long time ago and it’s lasted, people young and old want to hear it, good music doesn’t age.”

Another great thing about vinyl, according to Aidan, is that “it is a physical thing” that people can really hold onto.

“There’s the artwork, the sleeve notes, and when you are playing it on a good system the quality of the recording,” he said.

“People might say I’m an antique and a long time in the business but to me the proper way to listen to music, if you can’t see it live, is with a good high-fi system, a good set of speakers, set up in a room and you put the LP or CD on.

“In my opinion, the CD is still undersold for the quality you can get off them as well.

“I remember a long time ago Gerry Taheny was in New York and he bought the first CD player I ever saw.

“He brought it back to Sligo and I was in his house, he played Sultans of Swing and the quality of the CD was incredible,

“I genuinely thought the band were on the mantelpiece it sounded that good.”

While there are a lot of people these days who only listen to music on their smartphones or in digital formats Aidan says much of the quality of the recordings can be lost when experiencing it that way.

“People get tied up with headphones and digital downloads, but there’s a lot of compression that takes place online and that affects the sound of the music,” he said.

Aidan is a true music lover and throughout the years the Record Room has been an inherent part of the musical landscape of Sligo not just as a place for music fans to discover new artists but to become one themselves as they also specialise in selling musical instruments and accessories.

Aidan’s experiences in the music business actually pre-date the opening of the Record Room and can be traced back to 1971 as a young student finishing up in Summerhill College.

“We won the All-Ireland Soccer Championship and had to earn money to go to Switzerland to play.

“The college gave us use of the old gym to run gigs and we had Thin Lizzy play twice for us, the admission was 50p and we made serious money to finance the trip.

“I remember dealing directly with Phil Lynott and Brian Downey from the original line-up,” he said.

The connections between the store and Ireland’s musical legacy runs even deeper as Aidan recounts stories of interactions he’s had with customers in the shop.

“It reminds me that recently I was in the shop and a man bought a guitar with his young son. About a month later they were back buying a Rory Gallagher record, it was Taste’s On the Boards which also happens to be the first LP I ever bought.

“I said to the father that this restores my faith in the Irish music business. Then he tells me that he’s Phil Lynott’s son and this is Phil’s grandson.”

He also recalls the mother-in-law of legendary American songwriter John Prine, who passed away due to Covid-19 back in 2020, visiting the store.

“John Prine’s wife comes from Donegal, and this lovely lady comes in and breaks down because I have two of John’s albums hanging on the wall behind me.

“He was one of the most prolific writers of great songs with a serious catalogue and on a personal basis his mother-in-law loved him, she said he was one of the nicest characters she had ever met,” he said.

Aidan says that “good music doesn’t date” and that “it’s amazing how well an artist’s popularity can last.”

“Take Johnny Cash for instance, who came to Sligo and recorded a single with Sandy Kelly called the Woodcarver out in Markree Castle,” he said.

“We would have been selling Johnny Cash from day one in the shop and he is still selling today.

“When something is good it’s good, even in dance music, I play dance music in the shop from the 1980s and young people are curious and say what is that? It clicks with them.”

One thing that separates the Record Room from other music stores that have come and gone throughout the years is how specialised it is and how it caters for all types of music fans and collectors.

“That’s why we’re here the length we are. We have an old 78 record from the 1920s recorded by a Sligo musician in New York,” he said.

“There’s all these little niches, and people are listening to such a wide variety of music. For a small shop we have about 4,500 to 5,000 titles at any one time.

“One thing we have focused on particularly in the last five to 10 years is Irish acts. Distribution in Ireland has been very poor because a lot of distributors have gone out of business.

“We go directly to the acts themselves and buy from them and as a result we carry stuff you won’t find in other shops.”

The Record Room stands as one of the last strongholds of independently owned music shops, in a business that is increasingly based on chain-stores and replication, it is unique.

“We’re still here after 40 years, open and paying the bills, we’ve seen opposition and competition and like everywhere today in terms of retail it can be very difficult, but music is a very special thing.”