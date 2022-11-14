Sligo rally hears Budget rises are ‘no match for inflation’

It is now clear that the small increases in pensions, social welfare and the minimum wage contained in the recent Budget will not protect incomes from inflation, Denise Curran (pictured), the President of the Mandate Trade Union, told a Cost of Living protest at the GPO, Sligo at the weekend which was attended by around 150 people.

“Inflation is currently running at 9%, the highest since 1984 and the Government is forecasting a headline rate of 7% next year,” she said.

“Energy costs have increased by 40% over the past year and almost 40% of households are already experiencing energy poverty, with further price hikes announced almost on a weekly basis.

“The grossly inadequate 80c increase in the minimum wage and the €12 increase in core social welfare rates will mean that low-paid workers and households living on fixed social welfare rates will see a decline in real incomes.

“Today, one in five workers in Ireland is low-paid, the highest rate in western Europe.” she said

Cllr Gino O’Boyle said radical action was needed to address the cost of living crisis. “With the twin crises of the cost of living and the housing crisis spiralling completely out of control, there is a lack of urgency on the part of this government to take serious action.

“We urgently need controls on the prices of basic goods and utilities and serious action on the issue of unaffordable rents and house prices. Wages and incomes need to be protected an increased. The Government are failing to respond to this crisis in any serious way. That is why we need people to get out on the streets to protest and demand action.”

Cllr Arthur Gibbons told the gathering: “This Government is out of touch, it has no understanding of those whose backs are against the wall.

“Families not knowing how they are going to pay mortgage or rent, the thoughts of Christmas for a lot of young families will be a nightmare and not a celebration. We have a generation locked out of home ownership, while in a lot of cases people having to hold down two jobs to keep their heads above water.”

Saoirse Black, a Sinn Fein activist and member of the Disabled Person’s Organisation highlighted the fact that independent research has confirmed that disabled people have extra costs. Referring to the means testing of the Disability Allowance she said: “Currently you would be lucky to receive €25 a week if your partner is on the minimum wage.

“What this really means is that if we partner with someone who is working, our financial independence and our ability to contribute financially goes. More than that, our ability to cover those extra costs goes.”

Pointing out that there are over 1,400 households on the Council housing waiting list, Cllr Declan Bree said, many others are deemed ineligible for local authority housing due to absurd government income limits.

“House prices in the private sector continue to soar beyond the reach of ordinary workers and families.

“The dream of owning a home has become an impossibility for an entire generation. Rents keep going up and up. Renters are being ripped off every month, robbed of their money but also robbed of their futures.

“According to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions housing and accommodation costs in this country are 78% higher than the EU average. Rents in Europe increased by 13% over a decade.

“In the same period they went up by in excess of 65% here in Ireland. So let us not get side-tracked by those who seek to defend and increase profits for big businesses and who, at the same time would try to lay the blame for the housing crisis and the cost of living crisis on Ukrainians.” said Cllr Bree.

Pippa Black, who presided at the gathering, called for support for the trade union led ‘Raise the Roof’ housing rally planned for Dublin on Saturday 26th November.