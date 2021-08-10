Sligo put to a song

There are occasions when a song’s composer is compelled to hand artistic licence to another musician whose gift of reinvention promises a renewed appeal.

And much like Prince and Sinead O’Connor, or The Dubliners and Thin Lizzy, Sligo’s Aoife McDonagh is breathing new life into the music of songwriter Tommy Curran – and both parties are reaping the rewards.

A former contestant on TG4 talent show Glór Tíre and host of her own Ocean FM country music show, Aoife forged a connection with long-time listener Tommy over the phone, to the point where they felt comfortable becoming collaborators on Tommy’s song, Scenic Sligo Town.

“I started doing my radio show on Ocean FM about two years ago and Tommy used to ring me for a chat. Even though I never met him, I felt like I knew him. He would ring me every week,” she tells The Sligo Champion.

“He rang me just after lockdown and said he had a song about Sligo and wanted it recorded. I went down to visit him at his house and, sitting far away and with my mask on, I listened to Scenic Sligo Town and thought the lyrics were lovely. He’s a very good poet but it’s one thing writing the words and another putting a melody around it. And I felt he’d hit the nail on the head with this one.”

Tommy, a veteran of his artform who has been composing songs since the 1970s, believes the singer of Scenic Sligo Town had to be from the Yeats County in order to understand and communicate the emotion in a song he hopes will “put Sligo on the map in the same way as Lovely Leitrim put Leitrim on the map”.

“You couldn’t ask anyone from outside Sligo to sing this song,” he says. “I don’t think there’s any song about any other county that includes so much about that county as this one. Everything about Sligo is included in it, and therefore it had to be a Sligo singer. It was ideal to get Aoife.”

Aoife says she was first struck by the song’s potential appeal after viewing it through the prism of an Irish diaspora left homesick by 18 months of travel restrictions and lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. A canny sense of how to tug the heartstrings of the unmoored masses living abroad led the 32-year-old to record a music video which captured all of Sligo’s famous sites referenced in the song, including Benbulben, Strandhill and Mullaghmore. The result is more than 6,000 views on YouTube, and a number of airings on radio stations around the world.

“There are so many people living abroad in Dubai, Australia and the UK. And they haven’t been home to see their family in years. I thought this was the time to release a song about Sligo.

“You upload something to YouTube now and everyone sees it throughout the world, so once I heard it the first thing that I could envisage was a video that would celebrate Sligo town and everything we have around the county,” says the Gurteen native.

“I recorded the song in Letterkenny and it was an instant hit. It’s been played on radio stations all over the world – in Berlin, Kentucky, the UK. There’s a huge Irish audience all over the world, and an awful lot of Sligo people scattered all over the world. They’re nostalgic, patriotic. I knew this song would be an important song for them, especially now.

“We put it on YouTube over a month ago. Every time I look at it, it has another 500 views. I’m shocked but, at the same time, not surprised. The timing was right because of Covid.”

For Tommy, the landmarks referenced in the song were chosen as much for their natural beauty as their suitability for the rhyming scheme.

“I’ve been to every one of those places,” he says. “The secret is putting them in the right spot in the song. A lot of people presume the music is hardest to compose and not the lyrics. It’s the other way round.

“I could compose music every day of the week. And I can assure you, any song I compose would be hit material. I wouldn’t compose an ordinary song. I would know instinctively that it was going to be a hit. If it wasn’t, I’d scrap it. I wouldn’t tolerate it. Waste of time. The lyrics take a long time to blend together. Sometimes you’d be stuck for a week on one word. And you’d have to wait until eventually it would come. The music just flows out. The lyrics are the hardest.”

Aoife may not have reached this point in her career were it not for several twists of fate beginning with an undeniable request from a grief-stricken neighbour.

“I always sang in the church choir from the time I was nine years of age but I never had the courage to go out on stage and do it myself,” she says.

“Someone came to my door one day and asked if I’d sing at a relative’s funeral, so I did. I enjoyed it. I wouldn’t have done it if she hadn’t asked me. After that, I went to the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, in 2017.

“It was the first ever year they were doing the Search For A Country Star competition, and I’ve always loved country music. One of the lads in my band entered me behind my back and I won it. Because of that, I won a session in a recording studio where I recorded my first single.”

Her spell on Glór Tíre with mentor Patrick Feeney was enjoyable, she says, and the pain of her elimination was swiftly put in perspective by the onset of the global health emergency.

“It was such a great experience. I remember I was eliminated on Tuesday and I thought my world was over. And the next thing we were in lockdown on Friday. It made me realise that it wasn’t important, it didn’t matter. Singing is my hobby, not my career, I wouldn’t be super competitive.”

As far as what’s next for the duo, Tommy has his sights set on extending their profitable partnership.

“Aoife has another song she’s going to record for me called Wonders of the World,” he says.

And having listened to the finished product – does he feel Scenic Sligo Town has ended up in good hands?

“I am satisfied. Aoife is very, very pleased and if she’s pleased, I’m happy enough.”