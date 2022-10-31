Sligo puppy Ollie does his county proud at National awards

An adorable pup named Ollie made the county proud as he represented Petmania Sligo in the Puppy of the Year Competition National Final at the weekend.

Ollie emerged as the Sligo representative and advanced through the first two rounds of the competition, beating off ruff competition, to reach the prestigious national final.

A five-month-old Long Haired Chihuahua, Ollie clearly shares a special bond with his pet parent, Colette Divers, who describes the lovable, cuddly pup as her best friend. Though Ollie may be small in stature, he has a heart of gold, and absolutely loves children. Ollie also gets along amazingly with other dogs – never letting his size hold him back.

An adorable, playful, and tiny pup, Ollie made a perfect Puppy of the Year representative for Petmania Sligo.

16 adorable puppies from across the country gathered for the grand finale at the weekend, having emerged as the top pups in their respective counties in a process that involved over 20,000 votes flooding in from all corners of the country. The Puppy of the Year title is conferred by Pet Specialist, Petmania, who along with competition partner BETA, run the wildly popular annual quest to find Ireland’s top puppy.

An 8-month-old Cockapoo puppy named Bambina from Donabate, Dublin, who has already gathered 3,000 followers on Instagram, managed to scoop the grand prize and be crowned Ireland’s Petmania Puppy of the Year, but the competition judges emphasised how special each and every participating pup was.