Sligo publican says early closing will be disastrous

The bars, pubs and restaurants of the county fell silent at 8pm last and for the rest of the week as tough new Covid-19 regulations came into place making what would have been one of the busiest weeks of the year into one of desolation.

Sligo publican, Paul O’Donnell of Connolly’s, Markievicz Road told The Sligo Champion: “It’s a terrible blow for business. These next two weeks would normally be the two busiest weeks in my calendar year. Forcing pubs/hospitality businesses to close at 8pm will be disastrous for the trade and will only lead to house parties and uncontrolled drinking and socialisation.

“Most non food pubs don’t open until 4/5pm. There just wouldn’t be any business out there. 80% of my trade would be post 8pm. I’ve already had to reduce part time hours and let go some of my part time employees who I had promised employment to over the festive season.

“From now up to January 2nd I will trade from 12pm each day and we will have to review trading hours after that. Like most pub/hospitality businesses the month of December would normally carry us through the first couple of months of the year. To be honest trade doesn’t pick up again until St Patrick’s Day.”

He says it has been a tough time for everyone in the trade. “It’s mentally draining for all my employees, the constant leaks from nphet and the national press. The hospitality trade has been shown very little respect over the last two years and unfortunately a lot who were employed have left the trade. Over the next few weeks there will be hours available for my full-time staff, I have had to reduce the hours significantly for my part time employees. My part-time employees are at college so will not have to access the PUP as a result of loss of hours.”

He feels the industry has been unfairly hit. “Yes, I do think we are being unfairly targeted. Years of under investment by successive governments and mismanagement within the HSE, the lack of ICU capacity and general beds in our hospitals once the system gets under pressure it’s resulting in reduced hours for hospitality or forced closures. It’s just not good enough.”