Sligo pub is one of the best in the country according to Lonely Planet

A Sligo pub has made it into Lonely Planet’s ‘20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life.’

The review states that the Thomas Connolly pub on Markievicz Road, Sligo was known for its extensive whiskey list and a stop off there was highly recommended.

“Sligo is known as the resting place of poet WB Yeats, and many make the trip to pay their respects at the Nobel prize winner's grave in Drumcliff. A stop-off at Thomas Connolly is highly recommended; it’s best known for the warm welcome, famous pints of stout, regular live music and an ever-growing range of over 200 premium Irish whiskeys and scotch. You can raise a glass to the great writer.”