Sligo Polish community upset over removal of its chaplain

Members of the Polish community in Sligo are dissapointed at the imment departure of Polish priest Fr. Stanislaw Kardas from St. Anne’s parish.

Fr. Kardas’s ministry is set to end this coming May and Bishop Kevin Doran stated he hopes it can be a way for the Polish residents in the Diocese of Elphin to become more connected with their local parishes.

However, Polish native, Gregory Radzik, from Ballyshannon, said the retention of the priest is necessary and that currently the weekly Mass at St. Anne’s in the Polish language keeps their community connected.

He stated that people travel from outside of the diocese to hear Fr. Kardas conduct Mass in Polish and that there is usually between 100 and 120 people in attendance on any given week.

For the last 15 years there has been a Polish chaplaincy in the Diocese of Elphin and Fr. Kardas is the third priest to fulfil the role of Polish chaplain.

Bishop Doran said that the creation of the role goes back to time when there were many Polish people arriving in Ireland as result of the worldwide economic recession.

He said that since that time there has not been as many Polish people joining the diocese and that those who are here are quite well-established.

He said it is for this reason that as Fr. Kardas ministry was set to either be renewed or come to an end, he decided to take that opportunity to reconfigure the role of the Polish chaplain.

“One of the things I have been looking at was how we could bring the Polish community into a closer relationship with the parishes in which they live,” he said.

“I sat down with them about all of this around 18 months ago and I also had a chat with other Polish priests in Ireland and other Bishops and I came to the conclusion that the existence of a full time Polish chaplaincy in Sligo probably wasn’t helping.

“What’s been happening is they have been having Mass in Polish every Sunday, but their children are all going to English language schools and becoming part of Irish society in every other respect.

“The feeling was that since Mass is about gathering people into communion rather than having Polish people in one sense set apart, we should try and encourage them to become part of the Irish church.”

Bishop Doran outlined that the plan is not to eliminate the Polish chaplaincy in the diocese but to reconfigure it and have it spread across the entire region.

He stated that there are other Polish chaplaincies in areas with large population like Belfast, Cork, Galway and Limerick but that currently there are people travelling from Ballina, Ballyshannon and Ballaghaderreen to attend Polish Mass outside of their diocese and that as a result of this there has been very little provision for the chaplaincy to cover other parts of the Diocese of Elphin.

In May a new Polish priest will be appointed from the Divine Word Missionaries in Donamon and he will conduct Mass in Polish around different areas in the diocese with a monthly Polish Mass in Sligo and depending on availability he will also be available for confession and funerals.

Bishop Doran stated that Fr. Kardas is part of a diocese in Poland and that he was only ever here on a temporary basis.

He said that the soon to be appointed new Polish chaplain belongs with the Irish province and is very much inserted into the Irish church.

“But he is Polish and well-experienced in working with Polish migrants, he is going to take over the role of Polish chaplain next May.”

This is a decision that many in the Polish community are not happy with and last November a vigil was held outside the Bishops residence to protest the removal of Fr. Kardas, at the time a petition requesting he be retained had received 1,400 signatures.

Mr Radzik said he was told the Polish community should attempt to integrate with the parishes in which they live but highlighted that while many Polish residents will be well-versed in conversational English that when it comes to religious language it can be difficult to understand.

“It would be impossible to have Polish Mass in every Parish. I have no problem speaking English but during mass the language is completely different, it is not so easy for many of us to understand, we can communicate at work and in the shop but anything above that is difficult.

“If I am at a Mass in English I barely understand anything,” he said.

“For us this is difficult because most of our community who come to Mass every Sunday are deep in their faith, they are saying they don’t want to be left without a Polish Mass, every week we have between 100-120 people, sometimes up to 150 at times like Christmas and Easter.

“I think that shows there is a need. People are going to confession before and after and there are loads of other things outside of mass like visiting people in their houses and the hospital.

“These are the other things you do not see and Bishop Doran is saying there is very little need for this service, it is completely out of reality.

“If there is no priest in Sligo everyday then there is no chaplaincy, we don’t know why he is doing this, he is basically trying to finish our chaplaincy.

“I know for a fact that if this ends I will not see some people again because we live too far away and the church is the place we can gather together to do something. Without that we are like sand on the beach, just spread out.”

Mr Radzik said that the Polish community had come together and offered to pay 50% of the cost of retaining Fr. Kardas, but Bishop Doran has told The Sligo Champion that the reasoning behind this reconfiguration was not related to funding.

“I think there were some in the Polish community who felt that if they came up with money that would change everything but our reason for moving in this direction was not financial,” he said.

“It is true that there is a normal expectation that Catholics would contribute to the support of their priest and parish, all our parishioners understand that, although I would say only about one third contribute regularly.

“It’s also true that up until this the diocese was carrying the cost of providing a chaplain to the Polish community and I think they felt if they resolved that it would change things, but the reason for proposing the reconfiguration was about providing what I believe will be a better arrangement for the Polish Catholics.”

Bishop Doran added that the goal of the Polish chaplaincy is not to become a branch of the Polish Catholic Church but to allow Polish parishioners to become part of the Irish Catholic Church and of Irish society.

“Sometimes we prefer not to move outside our comfort zone, we like to keep things the way they were because it’s comfortable,” he said.

“I encourage them to trust in the wisdom of what is being done and if they work with the new Polish chaplain as well as the diocese it will work for them and they will be well served.”