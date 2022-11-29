Sligo playwright’s debut production creates a bilingual pagan fantasy world

Audiences will find themselves transported into a bilingual pagan purgatory world in the debut production by a Sligo playwright and actress.

Evanne Kilgallon began her journey into the world of drama the same way many Sligogians before her have, through Mary McDonagh and The Star Factory’s musicals. From there she studied acting at the Institute of Arts Barcelona and is now starring in a self-penned musical play in the Glass Mask Theatre Dublin.

An Lár is a production deeply rooted in Irish mythology, set in a fantasy afterlife where Dorchas (played with Evanne), who has been dead for hundreds of years, meets Solas (played Saorla Wright), who has just died that day and arrived to this new world from modern Ireland.

Together the two encounter mythological creatures, malevolent spirits, and mystical storms in a journey that poses questions to the audience around what is just, excusable, and moral.

“I graduated in 2021 and was very fortunate to join the Glass Mask Theatre actor’s ensemble, this is a pool of actors who work together as a team, do training workshops, and are cast in each new show,” Evanne said.

Having performed as an actor in three plays at the Glass Mask Theatre, Evanne was asked by Rex Ryan, the ensemble’s artistic director, to write the closing piece of the year for the 50-seat boutique theatre on Dawson Street.

Prior to this Evanne had written scenes, poetry, and prose but had never attempted a fully-fledged theatrical production before stating that while it was challenging it has also been incredibly rewarding.

“I always knew I wanted to create my own pieces, I’m a little bit of a control freak so it’s great to also be performing in it where I can work closely with everyone involved and oversee my vision,” she said.

The play is directed by Conor Hanratty with an original score by David Keenan, and Evanne says that once she started the process of putting the show together, the words quickly followed.

“It was quite an undertaking but at the same time it was easier than I expected it to be. It flowed, I feel if you’ve read a lot of plays or been involved in productions you understand the structure either consciously or subconsciously. As I was writing, something inside was guiding me,” she said.

“I decided to play to my strengths which is bringing a musical theatre spin to pieces and there is not a lot of that being done in Dublin or Ireland at the moment.”

Evanne certainly has the musical and theatrical experience behind her to guide this process as she participated in local shows in Sligo since she was five years old and has been a regular performer at Kieran Quinn’s Theme Nights in the Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Thematically, Evanne also had a wealth of knowledge behind her when penning the play due to her interest in the Irish language and passion for Irish mythology.

“I went to the Gaelscoil in Sligo and have a huge interest in Irish that I haven’t got to use the past couple of years. I felt like it would be a nice idea to add in a couple of Irish words, which quickly progressed to sentences,” she said.

“That influenced the Irish mythology aspect. I always had a fascination with paganism and the deity idea in Ireland, before Christianity took over. I had spent a bit of time digging into that side of our past so that well of knowledge was there.

“Through writing I had to do research, I learned a lot from excellent books and documentaries. The play is a fantasy but I am using history, so I wanted to make sure I got it accurate and wasn’t spreading false information.”

The play is set in the world of An Lár, meaning the middle or the centre. It lies between Ireland and Tír na Fionn, which is the mythical ‘land under the waves’.

To represent this underwater purgatory, Evanne says the ensemble have transformed the Glass Mask Theatre to create a kind of barge, using a 100-year-old trunk to act as a sailboat, bookcases for sails, copper teapots, and even puppets to create a sense of fantasy and otherworldliness.

“Dorchas is sailing to sit a retrial to see if a crime she committed during her life is still deemed a crime in modern Ireland,” she said.

“Solas who had just died that day is very much in denial and the pair end up sailing together on an adventure upstream.”

Saorla Wright, who plays Solas, studied with Evanne in Barcelona and also lends her cello skills and singing voice to the soundtrack of the production.

“David Keenan has written the original score and it’s a kind of mix between folk, Tom Waits, and musical theatre. The music operates as both an underscore for the show as well as live singing from the two of us on a number of songs,” Evanne said.

“The music acts as a vehicle to propel the story forward, but also to reiterate this fantasy world we have created. That’s key with musical theatre, to take you out of the every day and into some slightly heightened sense of reality.”

Both Evanne and Saorla have multiple roles in the show as they transform into the creatures the two protagonists encounter along their journey.

Evanne says it is incredible to get to debut this play at the Glass Mask Theatre and that she hopes to later bring it to Sligo, the UK, and beyond.

“The next phase will be to get a producer on board, plot a tour, and bring it around the country and to the Hawk’s Well Theatre. I’d love to bring it to the UK and further afield if it was possible to make that happen, I am determined to make that happen,” she said.

An Lár is running from now until December 17th at the Glass Mask Theatre and tickets are available from glassmasktheatre.com.