Sligo playwright’s debut production creates a bilingual pagan fantasy world

Sligo playwright and actor Evanne Kilgallon’s debut production AN LÁR is deeply rooted in Irish mythology and folklore.

Stephen Holland

Audiences will find themselves transported into a bilingual pagan purgatory world in the debut production by a Sligo playwright and actress.

Evanne Kilgallon began her journey into the world of drama the same way many Sligogians before her have, through Mary McDonagh and The Star Factory’s musicals. From there she studied acting at the Institute of Arts Barcelona and is now starring in a self-penned musical play in the Glass Mask Theatre Dublin.

