Sligo odd job man who got money for jobs he didn’t finish found guilty after trial

A handyman has been found guilty of stealing cash to a total of €2,350 from households after failing to carry out agreed work.

It took a jury two hours and 39 minutes to find Martin Joseph Sweeney (41) of Cloonacool, Tubbercurry guilty of the theft from the injured parties from June 25, 2019 to January 20, 2020.

The jury found him guilty on five of the six counts but could not agree on one of the counts.

The trial before Judge Keenan Johnson lasted one and a half days at Sligo Circuit Court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to stealing €250 in cash from Robert Vandevelst at Dromore West on June 25, 2019.

He also pleaded not guilty to stealing €600 in cash from Christopher Burns at Roughan, Sooey on July 27, 2019.

Sweeney pleaded not guilty to stealing €450 in cash belonging to Olive Carter at Ballybeg, Ransboro on November 29, 2019.

He further pleaded not guilty to stealing property to the value of €500 including fittings and furniture belonging to Margaret Lynott of Parke, Kilglasss, Eniscrone on January 9, 2020.

And he pleaded not guilty to stealing €500 from Brendan Queenan at Castletown, Easkey on January 18, 2020 and a further €500 from the same man on January 20, 2020 at the same location.

The jury could not agree on a verdict in relation to the charge of stealing cash from Olive Carter.

In evidence, Christopher Burns said that a man called to his home on July 27th 2019 offering to do some odd jobs.

He gave his name as Martin Feeney and offered to paint,, power-wash and trim hedges.

Mr Burns gave the man €80 for paint before he started. They agreed a total price of €1,200 for all the work.

There was about three hours work done which involved painting the garage and powerwashing one gable of the house.

The defendant had a younger man with him who painted part of the pillar of one of the gates.

The defendant said he would come back on the following Monday but didn’t return.

Mr Burns rang him a few times a week but he “always had some story.”

Defence barrister, Pat O’Sullivan BL, instructed by Frances Whelan of Tony McGlynn Solicitors, said the defendant would say he did offer to return to complete the work.

Margaret Lynott (74) who was living alone at the time, told the court her daughter had placed an ad on Done Deal to sell her kitchen on January 9, 2020. Sweeney replied to the ad and came to her home the next day and he gave her his business card.

The kitchen, table, chairs and fridges were all advertised.

The defendant said he would only take the kitchen and they agreed a price of €350 for it.

He went out to the van with another man who began to dismantle the kitchen.The two went away for their lunch and came back to eat bread rolls outside.

The defendant said he would take some of the kitchen units away and come back for the rest, but he never came back.

Mrs Lynott later made several calls to the defendant but could not get him.

She told the court that the defendant had repaid €200 of the money at the garda station in Ballymote.

When asked the approximate value of the items, she said a few thousand euro but they were quite old.

Mr O’Sullivan suggested that the agreed price was €200 which she got in the end.

Robert Vandevelst (74) told the court he remembered the date June 25, 2019 because it was the day his sister died, and Sweeney had called to his home.

He told the court that all he could think of was his sister when Sweeney called to the door that afternoon.

The defendant had called about a house rental, but they got talking and he told Sweeney he needed painting done.

Sweeney said he could paint the whole house for €650 as well as cleaning, power washing it and everything.

The defendant kept pushing and looked for €250 in advance.

He came back the following morning and knocked on the front door, then at the back door and then came to the bedroom window saying that if the witness had the money, he could get paint straight away.

The witness got money from an ATM in the village and when he came back the defendant was sitting in the van and seeming as if he was ordering the paint, but he wasn’t.

The witness handed over the €250 on the following day.

Afterwards, the witness phoned the defendant, but he always was too busy. The name Sweeney gave to the witness was Feeney. Olive Carter (58) remembered meeting Sweeney at the Centra Filling Station in Strandhill.

When they were both filling up their vehicles, he struck up a conversation with her.

She thought it was great when he said he would be interested in giving a quote as she needed jobs done.

Her mother was sick at the time, and she needed the areas around the house cleaned.

The defendant said he was Feeney from Grange and she asked him if he was any relation to Catherine and Brian, and he said he was their son.

She asked him where he lived, and he said Ballyeg and he called to her home about a half an hour later.

Her husband was there and told the defendant there were jobs to be done on window sills while gutters and paths needed doing.

The defendant asked for €650 and she said: “no way”.

Then he thought about it, and they agreed on €450.

The defendant said he needed chemicals, and he went to get them. She gave him the money because she thought she knew who he was.

He came back and spent half an hour with a “Domestos type substance.”

The defendant later said he had to go and get his children as he was separated from his wife, and he had the children at the weekends.

The witness texted him the following morning, but the work did not get done and she was disappointed as he was depending on him.

She texted him to see if he was coming back and he said he was. Ultimately their communication came to nothing, she told the court.

Around Christmas time she asked the defendant what he had done with the money, and he said he bought toys for his children with it for Christmas..

The witness gave a statement to gardai a week later.

Brendan Queenan (72) told the court that a man was asking for directions from his wife on January 18, 2020.

He told her he was a painter and decorator and was lining up jobs and doing “a blitz of the area.” She said she needed to talk to her husband about it.

When Mr Queenan spoke to the defendant, the latter said he could do a good price and they agreed a fee of €1,500 to paint the outside of the house and a few rooms inside.

The defendant had a paint shade card which they looked at.Sweeney said he could start power hosing the next day and as it was a Sunday, he asked Mr Queenan if that was okay, and the latter said it was not a problem.

The defendant then demanded a deposit of €500, and the witness gave him that.

Sweeney later rang and said he could not come on the Sunday, He came back on Monday January 20, 2020 and did about 20 minutes work.

Sweeney said he had paint in a slatted shed which had got frost damage, so he needed to buy more paint.

He said he had got it at a good price in Archer’s in Ballina, so Mr Queenan and the defendant drove to Ballina and while there the witness took out €500 from an ATM.

The defendant then said he could get an even better price in Brooks in Sligo and would get in there quickly for it.

Then they went back to Mr Queenan’s house where the witness gave the defendant another €500.

The following day, Sweeney said he could not come to work.

Over the next few days, the witness said he rang the defendant, but there was always an excuse as to why he could not come.

Mr Queenan said he never received the paint, and the only work Sweeney did was about ten minutes of power washing.

Sergeant Therese Duignan confirmed to State Prosecutor Mr Leo Mulrooney that she and Garda Sean Campbell took statements from the alleged injured parties.

The defendant was arrested by Garda Campbell on January 24, 2020, and he was interviewed by both gardai in Ballymote Garda Station.

Mr Mulrooney read a memo of a question and answer interview the defendant had with the gardai.

The court heard the defendant called to the home of Robert Vandevelst on June 24, 2019 and gave him a quote for €650 for power washing and painting his house.

He called back the next day and demanded a deposit of €250 and urged the complainant to go to an ATM and take out €250.

It was put to the defendant that he did not do the power washing and he did not give back the €250.

The defendant said he bought three buckets of paint, but nobody was there when he called back to the house.

He later learned that the complainant did not want the job to go ahead and wanted his money back.

Sweeney said he offered to give back the money. It was suggested to the defendant that he kept promising the complainant that he would give him back his money, but this never happened.

The defendant said he had other jobs on at the same time and he had lost his business and his marriage.

He said the complainant did not want him back.

The defendant added that he should have given the complainant the money.

In relation to the third alleged victim the defendant said that on July 27, 2019 he made a deal to power wash and paint a house for around €1,300 for Christopher Burns.

Sweeney said he power hosed the house and was previously given €80 to secure the job.

The defendant then got €600 from the man in advance.

When asked if had followed the man to Ballygawley, he said he could not remember.

It was suggested to the defendant that he was supposed to come back to the complainant but did not do so.

The defendant said he went back a few weeks later but the electric gates were locked.

He said the complainant rang him, but it was from a private number.

The court heard the complainant rang him eight times between August and October.

The defendant said he had personal stuff in his life.The complainant said he did not want the work done and the defendant offered to refund the 85-year-old.

The complainant was at a loss of €600.

The defendant recalled seeing an advertisement for the sale of kitchen cabinets on Done Deal for a lady called Margaret Lynott in Kilglass.

The defendant collected the cabinets and put them in his van after offering €250, but he did not pay for the items.

The court heard the defendant brought the items to Belleek in County Fermanagh.

The court then heard of another alleged deception on November 29 from another complainant in Ransboro called Olive Carter.

Sweeney said he agreed a price of €450 for power washing footpaths and walls and the complainant gave him €450.

The defendant said he had bought bleach, but the complainant cancelled the job because “she knew who I was.”

The defendant said he apologised for the hurt and stress he caused by his actions.

The court heard the defendant met Garda Sean Campbell at Tubbecury and he gave a statement.

The defendant agreed that alleged victim, Brendan Queenan gave him €500 as a deposit and agreed price for the whole job was €1500.

It was for power washing and painting, and he called a few times, but he had personal things going on and it dragged on.

On January 20, 2020 he got another €500 from Brendan Queenan. Sweeney said he offered to do the job, but the complainant did not want him back.

When the defendant was asked if we would give the money back, he said:

“When I get the money,I will do it”, he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said the accused had made frank interviews to the gardai although he had the right to remain silent. At no time did his client refuse to do the work. It was his intention to do the work.

Sweeney told the court he had a been a painter and decorator for 20 years and he had previously worked on building sites.

Mr Mulrooney wondered why he didn’t keep receipts for buying paint. He added that his “books” were in a van which was set alight, and all his stuff was destroyed in the van.

“I had to put up with this discrimination”.

Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the defendant on bail for sentencing until January 10.

Conditions of his bail were that he surrender his passport and sign on three times a week at Sligo Garda Station.