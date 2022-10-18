Sligo

Sligo odd job man who got money for jobs he didn’t finish found guilty after trial

Martin Joseph Sweeney.

A handyman has been found guilty of stealing cash to a total of €2,350 from households after failing to carry out agreed work.

It took a jury two hours and 39 minutes to find Martin Joseph Sweeney (41) of Cloonacool, Tubbercurry guilty of the theft from the injured parties from June 25, 2019 to January 20, 2020.

