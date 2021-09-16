Sligo nurse working with those with dementia wins outstanding employee award

A Sligo nurse specialising in dementia has won an outstanding employee award.

Majella O'Donnell, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Dementia, won the “Exceeding Expectations - Outstanding Employee category” in the Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021.

Majella works as a clinical nurse specialist in dementia on the integrated care team of the older person Sligo. Majella, who took up the role in 2017, provides post diagnostic support to those who receive a diagnosis of dementia and to those who are supporting them to live well with dementia.

Majella said, “I’m truly honored and delighted to have been considered for this award. As was said at the awards ceremony, these awards are representative of all the hard work of health care workers throughout the HSE. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and commitment provided to our older population by the integrated care team of older persons Sligo.

Ciara Connellan, O.T. Manager - O.P.S. Sligo /Leitrim and Acting Co-ordinator Integrated Care Pathways for Older People Sligo said: “Majella is an outstanding team member who always goes way above and beyond the call of duty for her clients, their family members, carers and her colleagues.

"She carries out her work in a professional manner at all times and is always willing to go that extra mile. She maintains a cheerful disposition even when faced with adversity and is always willing to take on new challenges.

"Her caseload is extremely busy as she is the only Clinical Nurse Specialist in Dementia in our area, yet she remained open to use her skills as required throughout the Covid pandemic supporting Covid outbreaks in nursing homes, establishing local Covid Vaccination Centres, etc....while continuing to complete her"day job".