Sligo nun Sister Chrissie McGettrick devoting her life to helping the needy in South Africa

For over 50 years Sister Chrissie McGettrick has been working to better the lives of the poor and needy in South Africa.

Sr Chrissie, from Killavil, County Sligo, is a member of the Sisters of Mercy and set off for South Africa at the age of just 19 in 1969 and says she has never looked back.

“I went to South Africa and of course I missed home very much, but I felt the call was strong and I went into ministry there and at the beginning became a teacher working with children,” she said.

Speaking with The Sligo Champion while she is home visiting family, Sr Chrissie says that from a young age she felt a vocation and wanted to devote her life to helping those less fortunate and outlined how in 1998, the year of her orders centenary, she helped to set up the Strabane Mercy Centre for The Homeless in downtown Johannesburg, which houses 100 homeless people nightly.

Sr Chrissie was appointed co-ordinator of the project and says throughout her teaching and missionary work saw the great need for support against homelessness and poverty in the region.

“In 1998, Johannesburg was a far cry from being the major tourist attraction in South Africa. The city centre had become quite derelict, businesses moved out to the suburbs and soon, because of crime and other factors, it became a no-go area. Scores of people who had come to Johannesburg to seek employment soon found their dreams shattered,” she said.

“Most of these ended up on the streets of Johannesburg, unemployed and homeless, and with no means of supporting themselves. After much discernment by the Sisters of Mercy, it was decided that the greatest need at that time was a place of safety for the many homeless people, and so Strabane Mercy Centre for the Homeless was set up as part of our centenary project.”

Sr Chrissie says over the years she was involved in many different ministries involving teaching, visitation, and working with prisoners, always with a focus on helping showing love and compassion for the poor and less fortunate and recalls, in the early days, living in conditions with no water or electricity.

Today the need for these services in South Africa is even greater than they were when she first arrived and she says that people can come and stay in the centre for up to six months while they are given the tools they need to get back on their feet, being provided with education, assisted in gathering official documentation, and can avail of classes, such as cooking and computers, which aim to build the dignity and self-esteem of those staying at the centre.

“The centre caters for a hundred homeless people every night. These people are from every walk of life, many of whom have known better times. The main objective is to improve the quality of life of the many homeless people who often live in appalling conditions but, even worse, have lost all hope,” she said.

“When they first enter the shelter, many of them are suffering from depression, stress and other forms of brokenness. Each has his or her own story to tell, stories that wrench the heart. The availability of a hot shower, fresh clothes and a safe place in which to rest often marks the beginning of a renewed sense of their own worth.”

She says she lives in a community with six religious sisters, two are from South Africa and four are Irish, however four of them are over the age of 80 and one of her aims is to give those in the centre the tools to continue to provide its services long into the future.

“Religious sisters are very scarce on the ground. I am the only one from my house working with the homeless and I have supervisors and a very good staff in the Strabane centre who keep me up to date all of the time,” she said.

“I go into the shelter about three times a week but they run it themselves and we have meetings once a week. There are about ten people on staff because you need people for night and day shifts as well as social workers.

“I am home for the last two months and a supervisor is running it while I am away. My hope is to set them up for when I am no longer able. That’s what we are trying to do with lay people at the moment because of the scarcity of sisters. There is a lot of building up staff to prepare them for that day, because none of us are young and it’s such necessary work.”

She says there were challenges during the pandemic and the centre had been forced to close for six months but they were able to come back with very little positive cases.

“These people have been living on the streets. Homelessness is a terrible story and there is no sign of people getting houses, it’s a sad story in South Africa. The population is huge, and people come to Johannesburg looking for work,” she said.

While a Government stipend covers a portion of the costs of the support centre the rest is gained through fundraising and guests pay a rate of ten South African Rand (58 cent) a day, although Sr Chrissie says no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Sr Chrissie says she finds the work she does incredibly rewarding and although when she first left home to join religious life she found it challenging, that if given the chance she would do it all again.

“I love this work and I love those people, it makes you realise how much we take for granted when you see the way other people are suffering. Religious life is like a call, and if I was born again I’d do it again. I have had such a good life, it’s been rough and tough at times, but I take great joy from my work.”

Sr Chrissie normally visits home every two years but due to pandemic restrictions she had not been able to visit since before Covid and says that when she’s home she loves to spend time with her family, her two brothers, nieces and nephews, and extended family. She particularly highlighted the support she has always been given by the communtiies of Killavil and Gurteen.