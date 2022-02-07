Sligo not being sold as well as it could be says local businessman

A leading Sligo businessman man and Sligo Rovers historian has called for the establishment of a National Centre for the Yeats Family in Sligo.

And Aidan Mannion also called for the establishment of a much bigger museum to house all the major other highly significant local artefacts in the town.

He further called for a community group to be set up independently of local government and local politicians to help drive this change.

Mr Mannion said that even though social media and outlets like You Tube had severely affected the sale of records and CD’s he was happy to report that there was a big revival in interest in vinyl records of which he had quite a collection

The owner of the Record Room shop, who is also very closely linked with Sligo Rovers, added that “Dublin was selling Sligo and we are not selling Sligo as much as we might.”

“William Butler Yeats is an internationally renowned poet and there are loads of items on his life that are in a special exhibition in the National Library and they were supposed to be moved to Sligo ten years ago but that has not happened.

“It is an exceptional exhibition of W B Yeats material. This has become one of the mainstays of the National Library for visitors to the National Library.

“And that originally, as far as I am aware, was supposed to come to Sligo. But it is not going to now because it has become such an attraction in Kildare Street in Dublin.

“And his brother Jack B Yeats was also an international painter of great renown, and his works are known all over the world. If you go around behind the National Library to the National Gallery, the main exhibition at the moment in that is Jack B Yeats with over 100 of his oil paintings.

“And that is one of the most significant exhibitions in the world at the moment.

“And if you go then up to the National Musem on Kildare Street some of the main items are St Molaise’s statue from Inishmurray and The Moylough Belt.

“My point is that Dublin is selling Sligo and Sligo is not selling itself enough”.

He added: “Also, the Yeats sisters they had the Cuala Press set up by Elizabeth Yeats in 1908 which played an important role in the Celtic Revival and published many books and Celtic motifs on books and they published a number of W B Yeat’s material.

“This Centre should be in Sligo and I know a few people who would gladly give them a Jack B Yeats painting or two, first of all on loan.

He added: “And I have the greatest respect for the Yeats Society who are doing a great job with the school and and are widening the interest in Yeats.

“Anybody that knows me will know that I have been on about this matter for quite some time.

“The current Yeats Building is too small for what I am proposing, and I don’t want them to knock it. But this could work quite happily in tandem with the Yeats Building.

“I love the Yeats Society and the valuable work they do and I have gone to a number of their events and sponsor them whenever I can, but we need to be looking at another Centre for the entire Yeats family and it is not an either or situation.”

Aidan also called for a much bigger museum to house all of Sligo’s national treasures.

“We have the most phenomenal historic/archaeological land scape in County Sligo. Cairns Hill, Carrowmore, Carrowkeel and Knocknarea are of international importance.

“We have monuments that are older than the Pyramids of Egypt and some experts believe some of these monuments are older than Newgrange although opinion is divided on that.

“But it shows you just how important Sligo’s landscape is.

“At the moment we have a little museum and a girl down there who is playing a blinder in a few little rooms with no budget and working on her own. But we don’t have a proper museum in Sligo.”

He added: “The Corporation went off at one stage and took over a site at the top of Connaughton Road behind the Model Arts Centre.

“There is a site there and it is a car park for diggers. That site was bought for something over €2m. Another €2m was spent on the design for the museum and when it came to building the museum itself it was spent on the Model Arts Centre.The museum is in a little building which you would not notice next to the Library like a two up two down- house.”

He continued: “A proper museum could act as a hub for people going out to see Carrowmore, Carrowkeel and all the other significant sites in the county.

“We also have the Abbey in Sligo town which is 800 years old and a stone circle in the middle of a housing estate in Garavogue which is about 5,000 years old.

“At one stage we were doing some work at the back of the Record Room in Grattan Street.

“I got Martin Timoney and Stefan Berg to do a report on it and do some digs. And they found a scraper that was around 5,000 years old and that went off to the National Museum.

“All that shows you is that the people of Sligo have been sitting here on both sides of the river at the lowest point of the river in the middle of the town and that crossing point in Sligo has been important for thousands of years.”

So where would a suitable site by for the National Yeats Family Building and a Museum?

“To me there were a number of opportunities missed as we had a few buildings that are now gone. It should be in the town, I am not sure where to locate them.”

And he called for people outside local government and politicians to come together as a group in a community spirit-not unlike that which sustains Sligo Rovers so well.

“I think the group could be called “Pride Of Sligo” that would get together and put together a war chest of money and aske people of their time and to make sure that we get a Museum and a Yeats Family Building.

“And again, I am not knocking what is there already, but they are not getting enough support.

“And in the Library itself, the old reference library has been shut down for the past few years.

“The reference library is very important because if anybody is coming to Sligo to trace relations, you will have the birth records, the local paper and other vital records.

“It is still closed as far as I am aware. That is a big public building that should be better used.”

He added: “This community group should be called “Pride of Sligo” or “Heart Of Sligo” and it should be made up of people who are interested in making the town and the county better by preserving our great heritage in the best way that we can.”