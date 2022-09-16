Sligo native gets a part of New York named after him

Tubbercurry native Jimmy Neary, the well know New York restaurant owner who passed away in 2021 has had a piece of the city named after him.

City officials renamed the corner of East 57th and First Avenue ‘Jimmy Neary Way’ on Wednesday evening last. Neary, who owned and operated his famous restaurant on the street for over 50 years, was honoured on what would have been his 92nd birthday. He died in his sleep on October 1st 2021.

The ceremony began at 5 p.m. and was attended by Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Cardinal Dolan, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, Bishop Edmund Whelan, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Chair of the Irish Caucus Keith Powers and City Councilwoman Julie Menin who had sponsored the resolution allowing for the renaming that passed in June.

Over 300 people attended the ceremony. Neary first opened “Neary’s” at 358 E 57th street on Saint Patrick’s Day in 1967. Neary emigrated to New York City from Tubbercurry on November 11th 1954 at the age of 24. His restaurant was frequented by presidents, mayors, television personalities and sports stars. Neary bought the building in 1986.

Neary went to daily mass in Tenafly, NJ, where he lived the majority of his adult life with his wife, Eileen Neary.