Sligo native Ceola McGowan has become a world champion at axe throwing

Grange native Ceola McGowan taking the top prize at the World Double-Bit Axe Throwing Championships held in Canada at the week-end.

Sligo native Ceola McGowan has been crowned the world champion at the World Axe Throwing Championships in Canada.

Ceola has achieved major success in the sport in an incredibly short amount of time after only being introduced to axe throwing through friends in 2018.

Originally from Grange, the 31-year-old athlete trains in Wicklow and had been busily preparing over the last year for the World Double-Bit Axe Throwing Championships with her club the Wicklow Axe Throwers.

Facing competitors from across the globe at last week’s competition in Nova Scotia, Ceola has smashed her goal of gaining the world title before reaching the age of 35.

Ceola had originally planned to take part in the competition last year but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Read More

With team competitions on Friday and individual events on Saturday and Sunday, Ceola’s team did not progress past the quarter finals, however she was victorious at Sunday’s individual competition, having faced off against competitors Estonia, Germany, and Sweden.

Speaking last year, Ceola outlined how her interest in axe throwing developed by pure happenstance as prior to 2018 she was not even aware of the sports existence.

“The way I was introduced to axe throwing was so random,” she said.

“I was doing a Masters in Dun Laoghaire on TV and Radio Broadcasting and we got some external help from students for a project we were working on. While we were finishing up one day, one of the students said she was going out to the woods in Newtownmountkennedy to do some axe throwing. I was intrigued and asked her if anyone could do it, and she told me it was actually ladies night. It was the most random introduction imaginable.”

Before long she had purchased her own axe and began her swift journey to the top competing in her first Irish Open in Greenan just a few short months after first picking up an axe.

“I just decided to go for it. There is a great support network involved within the axe throwing community, and we are like one big family. It’s a great way to make lots of friends,” she said.

“Since I started I have made friends from Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, the UK and Scotland. It’s quite a technical sport but you don’t require massive strength, like some people seem to think.”

Ceola went on to win Irish Opens in the sport held in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before achieving international titles, winning her first ever UK Open and now taking top prize in the world championships.

She has previously credited her proficiency and technique in axe throwing to her interest in pole dancing which she says has built up her strength and provided her with balance.