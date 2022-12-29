Sligo national school saying yes to learning Spanish

Over 120 fifth and sixth class pupils from Scoil Ursula on the Strandhill Road, Sligo are taking part in the Primary Language Sampler module, ‘Say Yes to Languages’.

The module, which is being made available for the second year following its extension by the Department of Education, was met with overwhelming enthusiasm last year and this interest looks set to continue with 700 schools having registered to take part in 2022/2023.

‘Say Yes To Languages’ offers an introduction into a variety of modern foreign languages and Irish Sign Language (ISL) while also looking to raise awareness among pupils of the diversity of languages being used by their peers in their schools and community.

Over 500 schools took part in the module last year, which saw French, Spanish, ISL, German, Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Romanian, Arabic, Lithuanian, Polish, Tamil and Portuguese being taught across the country.

In the 2021/22 academic year, Scoil Ursula children participated in a six week block of Spanish lessons.

During the 2022/23 academic year, Scoil Ursula pupils in 5th and 6th class will again be saying ‘sí’ to Spanish.

Speaking about the module Deputy Principal, Sinéad Caffrey said:“We are delighted to be taking part in ‘Say Yes to Languages’ again. The response last year was overwhelmingly positive right across the school community including pupils, teachers, parents and guardians.

“It is a fun, interactive and engaging programme which really begins to set the foundations for an ongoing positive relationship with languages. This will be of great benefit to the pupils as they continue through their education, hopefully bringing with them a love of languages,” adds Sinéad.

Tutors of the module may be teachers or part of the wider school community including parents, native speakers or other staff members.

Being a Spanish native and also a Spanish teacher, Ms Martin (Sligo Grammar School) is delivering the module again this year in Scoil Ursula and is excited to have the opportunity to share her passion for the language with the pupils.

Cara Higgins from Scoil Ursula is excited to get involved again this year saying, “We had so much fun last year. I learned a lot about the Spanish language but my favourite part was learning about all the different types of food in Spain. I am really looking forward to learning more about Spain and the Spanish Language this year.”

In line with last year, the module is being rolled out over three terms, with the support of Languages Connect and PPLI (Post-Primary Languages Ireland), a unit of the Department of Education.

A suite of resources has been produced including lesson plans for teachers and tutors and ‘Language Passports’ for all participating pupils to show their family and friend. Packs have been sent to participating schools to help support both the teaching and learning, but also awareness raising objectives of the module. More information regarding the modules, tutor expression of interest and supports are available at www.languagesconnect.ie/primary