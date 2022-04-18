Sligo murder victim Michael Snee was a beautiful, kind and much-loved man with a heart filled with love, funeral hears

Sligo murder victim, Michael Snee was described at his funeral Mass today as having led a beautiful life and that he was a man who loved his family.

Celebrant Fr Noel Rooney said Michael’s violent death should not define his life.

In his Homily delivered to a packed St Joseph’s Church in Ballytivnan, Sligo, Fr Rooney said it was important “we do not allow the horror of Michael’s death to define his beautiful life. And what a beautiful life he lived. Many beautiful memories were shared with tears and with laughter over the last few days.”

Fr Rooney said Michael was a beautiful, kind, and gentle person who was much-loved and had a heart filled with love.

"He was sensitive and couldn’t do enough for his family, his friends and those with whom he worked. He was a porter/carer in Cregg House and in Saint John’s Hospital. He had a beautiful way with residents, especially with those most complex. He retired about 10 years ago with sight problems. He previously worked in various bars here in Sligo: T.Ds., Harry’s, Angler’s Rest, Regan’s.

“Michael was always dapper and well-presented. He wore the best clothes and shoes. According to Tina, he aged gracefully and became better with age. According to Aaron (nephew), he was like a fine wine.

“Oskar, his dog, was his baby and the love of his life. He was fed the very best of food: steak, pork chops, and chicken, while Michael himself lived on coffee. Oskar is so polite that he would not eat until Michael began to do so.

“Michael enjoyed holidays abroad – 2/3 times a year. He loved the sun and a suntan, but would often fall asleep on his sunbed and end up burned, much to the amusement of family and friends. He was witty with a typical dry Sligo sense of humour.

“His family was the centre and the heart of his life:· his great love for Dad and his sisters· his great love for his nephew and nieces, Aaron, Shannon and Sophie, who were at the heart of his life.

“Last Tuesday he cooked a stew for his family and phoned at 6:30pm to ask was it ‘nice’ and did they ‘enjoy’. A visit to Rosses Point with Aaron was planned for later that evening, but was cancelled because of the weather.

“Later that same night around 10:30pm Shannon and Sophie would make the grim discovery. This was Michael’s beautiful life filled with love, kindness and a generous heart. Let these define his life and the memory of his life.”

In a moving and emotional eulogy, Michael Snee’s nephew Aaron said his uncle had a “huge community of friend”.

“Michaelwas a son, a brother, an uncle, a brother-in-law, a nephew, a friend, a

colleague, a kind gentle soul, a true gentleman inside and out”

Aaron began by thanking all those people who had been such a help to the Snee family at this traumatic time.

He said: “This will be difficult to get through without getting emotional, but I am going to try my very best”.

“Iwant to start off by thank everyone for joining us today, especially

the Taoiseach’s aide de camp Captain Neil Ledwith and also our close friend and mayor of Sligo, Arthur Gibbons.

“On behalf of our family I would like to thank Fr Noel Rooney for his support this week, Seamus Feehily, the undertaker, first responders, An Garda Síochana and especially our Liasion Officer who has been a great support to us at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the stewards, musicians and anyone who participated today and a big thanks to St John’s Hospital for the guard of honour on the way up here.

“I would like to thank all the people who called to the house, phoned, sent messages, card and also to our family members, neighbours and friends for all their support during this difficult and tragic time and we will be forever grateful”.

He added: “Michael was a son, a brother, an uncle, a brother-in-law, a nephew, a friend, a

colleague, a kind gentle soul, a true gentleman inside and out, a kind- hearted person with a big smile.

“These are some of the words used to describe Michael in the last number of days.

“Michael was born in 1964 here in Sligo to John and Phil followed later by his sisters Mary and Tina.

“Michael was full of mischief, but as the only boy, he was the apple of his parent’s eye.

“In his youth Michael travelled all over, for one of his loves was Irish Dancing where he won many competitions.

“This was just one of his talents and he loved travelling, visiting many countries, Spain, Holland and Thailand to name a few.

“And anyone who ever visited Michael could see how proud he was of his pristine home.

“He loved his garden and always kept it impeccably well.

“He loved his fashion and was always presented exceptionally well”.

He continued: “Michael loved to cook, and on the day he was taken from us, he had cooked a beautiful meal for grand-dad and myself.

“This was something he did regularly, and it was always done so well.

“He even called at dinner time to see if we had enjoyed the dinner.

“He also cooked the best of food for his beloved dog Oscar.

“Michael always loved animals, but Oscar always had a special place In his heart.

“Over the last number of days, a lot of people have spoken about how he

helped them one way or another, whether it be taking new staff under his

wing at St John’s or helping his neighbours in City View.

“Michael worked for many years in St John’s Hospital and Cregg House and he

loved his job and it was only due to his visual impairment that he had

to retire early.

“I must also mention the kind messages on RIP.ie and Ocean FM and they

mean a lot to our family to read such nice things about Michael.

“Michael was such an incredibly dedicated uncle and loved travelling and regularly brought Shannon Sophie and I on holidays.

“There are great memories and once in Gran Canaria Michael went out to sunbathe on the lounger and myself and my friend Cyrus decided we were going off to play mini golf and we were gone for about two hours and Michael was in the same position as he had fallen asleep and was burned like a lobster.

“His saying for the rest of the holiday was moisturise, moisturise, moisturise”

“Michael was a people person, loved a bit of craic and having a bit of a laugh.

“He was always able to tell a good story and had a huge community of friends who have shared their shock and sadness with us at the vigils this weekend.

“We would also like to mention Aidan Moffitt and his family who are also in our thoughts and prayers today.

“Michael was incredibly close to his family, his dad John, his sisters Mary and Tina, his nieces Shannon and Sophie and I his nephew Aaron.

“He was in daily contact, and this is a true testament of how close a family we are.

“For each of his family we are all going to miss Michael in our own special way and in the ways he cared.

“For grand-dad John he is going to miss the gardening tips and the delicious home cooked meals.

“For my mum the support Michael gave her every day through her battle with cancer.

“For Tina, sneaking into town for lunch in Jelan Jelan their favourite and the constant flow of pictures of Oscar his dog, captioned my baby.

“For Shannon the way Michael would always say “My Shannon”.

“And the phone calls asking if Sophie was working every day and he used to shorten my name and called me A

“It’s the simple things”

“Again, I want to thank you all for coming here today.

“We love you Mike and we are all going to miss you”.

Earlier, Fr Rooney read a message from Bishop Kevin Doran for the family

“I understand that this has been a particularly painful week for you because Michael has been taken away from you so suddenly and because you have had to go through these days in the full glare of publicity. I am grateful for the kindness with which you welcomed me when I called to your home and, I know from listening to what you told me, that each one of you has his or her own treasured memory of Michael, as a son, a brother or an uncle. I hope that you will always remember him as you knew him and loved him. I am aware that you have great neighbours and friends, many of whom will be with you today in Saint Joseph’s Church.

" I am confident that, in the months ahead, you will experience, through their occasional visits or phone calls, the healing presence of God’s Spirit at work in you. I extend my condolences also to Michael’s many friends. I can understand that Michael’s death has touched each of you very personally. You can equally be sure that your friendship was important to him. May God, who loves Michael, hold you always in the palm of His hand. Michael devoted his working life to caring for the elderly and for people with intellectual disabilities. It is the kind of work that requires gentleness and patience. I join you all in giving thanks today for the gift of his life which was given so generously in the service of others. May Michael rest in peace! May Mary the mother of Jesus, who stood at the foot of the Cross, as her Son was dying, comfort you and strengthen you with her faith”

Michael was laid to rest at Sligo Cemetery following the funeral Mass at 12 noon.