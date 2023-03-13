Sligo

Sligo mum’s shock as son (9) diagnosed with leukaemia soon after her sister died from breast cancer

Cathal, Claire and Finn Lynch. Expand

Cathal, Claire and Finn Lynch.

Paul Deering

A Sligo mum has spoken of the shock of her nine year old son being diagnosed with cancer shortly after she lost her sister to the disease.

Claire and Cathal Lynch from Tubbercurry said it was a scary time for her family when their son, Finn was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 9.

