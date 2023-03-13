Sligo mum’s shock as son (9) diagnosed with leukaemia soon after her sister died from breast cancer

A Sligo mum has spoken of the shock of her nine year old son being diagnosed with cancer shortly after she lost her sister to the disease.

Claire and Cathal Lynch from Tubbercurry said it was a scary time for her family when their son, Finn was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 9.

Claire had only recently lost a sister to breast cancer at that point.

“We had lived with cancer for a number of years by then and were still grieving, and Finn was very aware of how cancer could lead to death. It was such a scary time – staying positive was so difficult,” said Claire.

The Lynchs were able to count on support from the Irish Cancer Society’s Children’s Fund, as well as the Travel2Care grant administered through the charity.

Claire said:“That was a lifeline because I had to stop working, I went on carer’s leave. It felt like being on a hamster wheel where you just kept running, kept going. The supports were just invaluable. If we didn’t have that we would’ve felt extremely alone.”

She adds that Finn’s treatment is a “marathon rather than a sprint” as it will last late into 2024.

The familyu are urging the people of Sligo to support cancer patients by getting involved with the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day on Friday March, 24. The Lynchs are encouraging everyone to get involved this Daffodil Day, so that nobody in Ireland has to face cancer alone.

On top of funding life-changing cancer research, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services and supports to patients and their families across Sligo each year, including 744 free counselling sessions, 76 nights of in-home Night

Nursing for patients in their final days, and 78 free lifts to get patients safely to and from their hospital appointments in 2022.

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer, and says that this year’s Daffodil Day is their most important yet.

As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, people can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “Every three minutes, someone in Ireland, hears the words ‘you have cancer’. Cancer takes from us every day. It takes big days, little days, and everything in-between. It replaces them with treatment days and recovery days. But together, we have the power to take these days back from cancer. The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day is a day to give hope and raise vital funds so that one day, cancer can take no more.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year with donations funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses service, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer. The public’s generosity on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research. At the Irish Cancer Society we want to support every single person in Ireland affected by cancer. But we cannot do this without your help. We typically receive 3% of our funding from the State. It’s only because of the generous support of the Irish public we are able to provide our free services and fund life-changing cancer research projects. We ask everyone to please get out there and help us turn Ireland daffodil yellow once again on March 24.”

Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 and SupportLine@IrishCancer.ie