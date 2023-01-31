Sligo mum’s anguish at change in secondary school for autistic daughter (12)

A Sligo mother of a child who has autism and other special needs has spoken of her and her child’s distress after an offer of a place at a local secondary school was withdrawn last week. Michelle Sheehan, who lives at the First Sea Road said her daughter and only child Katie (12) Sheehan had been looking forward to getting a place on the Autism Spectrum Disorder Unit in the Mercy Convent in September. Michelle was contacted last November confirming that Katie had been given a place in the Mercy College ASD class and had started her “transition period with the school and we had a full plan in place”. Katie is currently a pupil in St Brendan’s National School, Cartron and is due to go to secondary school in September. However a shocked Ms Sheehan got a call from the National Council for Special Education, which is based in Finisklin, last Thursday. In the call she was told that Katie would not be getting her place as there were no plans to open a third class in the college. Instead, she was being offered a place in the Ursuline College. Michelle has rejected this offer saying the Ursuline would be too big for Katie. Ms Sheehan told The Sligo Champion that she was “devastated” by this U-turn. “Katie was diagnosed with autism when she was three and the ASD class is a specialised class that is set up in the mainstream secondary school for an autistic child. “This allows them to go to a mainstream school and it allows them to have the support of the ASD unit if they are having a bad day. “Apart from autism, Katie has been diagnosed with ADHD, ODD and Dyspraxia. “She was in Holy Family pre-school and it was decided that the she should be sent to Cregg House. “But her condition was not severe enough in my opinion, so I fought the system and I got her into St Brendan’s National School where she has been since she was five. “She had her ups and downs in primary school but I have had a very good relationship with the school and her Special Needs Teacher came to me and said it was time to start thinking about secondary school in 2021. “I contacted the Mercy and we visited the school and lodged our papers. Last May I went back to the school and filled out all the paperwork. “Then in November of last year I got a phone call from the National Council of Special Education in Finisklin to say that Katie had got her placement for 2023/2024 in the Mercy College. “They deal with all the special needs applicants and the Mercy College was sent an email confirming her placement. “So Katie visited the Mercy and showed her where she was going to school to calm her anxiety levels. “She needs to know exactly where she is going, what she is doing and who with and she needs a firm structure in her life. “Katie was due to go the Mercy next September”. She added: “On Monday, January 23 I got a text message from the school stating that the new Autism Unit was going to be built in the Mercy and that they were looking forward to welcoming Katie into the school. “On Tuesday January 24 Katie and I went over to the Mercy and she met with the teacher and she was very happy and for the first time in weeks she slept through the night. “Then on Thursday January 26 I got a call from the National Council for Special Education to to say they had “bad news for me”, that Katie’s placement is no longer available as they were not opening a third class in the Mercy College.” Michelle was told that Katie would now have to be sent to the Ursuline College where they were building a new unit. “That does not work for Katie”, she said. “We have started our transition work with Katie and I have an acceptance letter from the Mercy College and an email from the NCSE stating that Katie was going to the Mercy. “This is detrimental to her mental health. She gets little or no support from the autism services or other services in Sligo and I have had to do all of this on my own. “She is not able for the Ursuline and with all due respect to the Ursuline, it is too big of a school for her. “If I wanted Katie to go to the Ursuline, I would have enrolled her in the Ursuline and I never would have started the transition to the Mercy. She added: “I was given no other reason for this u-turn and I was told it could not be discussed with me.” Michelle has made numerous calls and emails to the NCSE but says she has not got any more explanations for the u-turn. “I feel very frustrated and upset and I could not tell my child that she no longer has this placement as she would have had a breakdown.” Michelle added that she feels that her daughter’s treatment has been “unacceptable” and has contacted a number of local representatives seeking their support. “The situation is that we have been told that there is a place for Katie in the Ursuline and we would just have to accept it. “Katie can only cope in a small environment. She would not be able to go upstairs in a secondary school. “She has been in a small primary school in St Brendan’s and she has an autism teacher who walks her to her mainstream class every day. “Katie would not be able to find her way around a school for her class. “There are too many pupils in the Ursuline. “When I was with the Disability Team the other day, they said they have never dealt with the Ursuline College.” She added: “I want the NCSE to honour the place that was promised to my daughter in November. “I want them to understand that Katie has a disability and she is not your atypical child. “I fought hard to get her into the Mercy College and did all that was expected of me and I just want my daughter to have an education in a school that caters for her needs and with little or no disruption in her life. “There are 12 children in the autism unit in the Mercy College at present and the two classes are full. “In fairness to the Mercy College, they have told me they would have a place for Katie if this third class was sanctioned. “I just want what’s best for my child and to ensure her mental health does not suffer as she is very anxious about going to school.” When contacted, the National Council for Special Education in Finisklin said they were not in a position to comment.