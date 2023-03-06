Sligo mother’s delight as daughter Katie (12) gets a place in local secondary school’s autism unit

The mother of a child who suffers from autism and other disabilities, has spoken of her delight after her daughter was offered a place in a special unit in the Mercy Convent next September.

Michelle Sheehan, who lives in the First Sea Road said her daughter and only child Katie (12) are now looking forward to getting a place on the Autism Spectrum Disorder Unit in the Mercy Convent in September.

Michelle said she got a call from the National Council for Special Education confirming that a place was available for Katie in September.

The mother of one had contacted The Sligo Champion after an initial offer of a place in the Mercy had been withdrawn towards the end of January, voicing and her daughter’s distress at the withdrawal of the offer.

“I got the call the day after the article appeared in “The Sligo Champion” that there was a place for Katie and while it is very welcome news, a parent should not have to fight so hard or go to the media to highlight the situation”.

The offer has come after a long struggle by the mother- of- one to have her daughter get a place in the Mercy Convent.

Michelle was contacted last November confirming that Katie had been given a place in the Mercy College ASD class and had started her “transition period with the school and we had a full plan in place”.

Katie is currently a pupil in St Brendan’s National School, Cartron and is due to go to secondary school in September.

However, a shocked Ms Sheehan got a call from the National Council for Special Education, which is based in Finisklin on January 26th.

In the call she was told that Katie would not be getting her place as there were no plans to open a third class in the college.

Instead, she was being offered a place in the Ursuline College.

It is understood that the offer for the Ursuline College is longer a proposition.

However, it has now emerged that Katie has been given a renewed offer in the Mercy Convent.

“This is great news for Katie and myself and puts an end to a long and stressful period of uncertainty.

“She will be doing a Transition period in the Mercy over Easter.

“Certainty and routine are very important things in Katie’s life and it is just great that she will have it now.

“Katie was diagnosed with autism when she was three and the ASD class is a specialised class that is set up in the mainstream secondary school for an autistic child.

“This allows them to go to a mainstream school and it allows them to have the support of the ASD unit if they are having a bad day”.

“But there are other parents with similar experiences to mine and they have been forced to send their children to places like Banada and Ballina and that should not be.”