Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo man who went missing from hospital found dead, inquest hears

Jury return open verdict into the death of Carl Gethins 

The late Carl Gethins from Jinks Avenue, Sligo. Expand

Close

The late Carl Gethins from Jinks Avenue, Sligo.

The late Carl Gethins from Jinks Avenue, Sligo.

The late Carl Gethins from Jinks Avenue, Sligo.

sligochampion

Emma Gallagher

AN open verdict was returned by the jury at the inquest into the death a 50 year old Sligo man who was a voluntary in-patient in St Columba’s Hospital for two and a half weeks in June 2020 at Sligo Courthouse on Monday.

After hearing lengthy evidence surrounding Carl Gethins’ death, the jury foreman told Coroner Eamon MacGowan they had reached an open verdict and that Mr Gethins died as a result of saltwater drowning at Scotsman’s Walk on June 9th 2020.

Privacy