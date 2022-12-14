Sligo man who went missing from hospital found dead, inquest hears

AN open verdict was returned by the jury at the inquest into the death a 50 year old Sligo man who was a voluntary in-patient in St Columba’s Hospital for two and a half weeks in June 2020 at Sligo Courthouse on Monday.

After hearing lengthy evidence surrounding Carl Gethins’ death, the jury foreman told Coroner Eamon MacGowan they had reached an open verdict and that Mr Gethins died as a result of saltwater drowning at Scotsman’s Walk on June 9th 2020.

Mr Gethins from Jinks Avenue was admitted to the care of St Columba’s Hospital under the Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services on May 19th 2020 as a voluntary in-patient.

As a voluntary in-patient on the male admissions unit, Mr Gethins had access to go for walks in the facility’s grounds and on the day of his death, he had been out for a walk in the morning.

After lunch, he asked staff nurse Brendan Ward if he could go outside for a walk at 1:05pm. During the hourly observation checks at 2pm, he was reported missing and searches were carried out by staff of the unit and surrounding grounds and a missing patient checklist was completed by nursing staff and his family and gardaí were contacted at 3pm and 3:20pm.

A deposition from Richard Peter Hunter of Ballincar was read out by Sergeant Derek Butler where he said he was at home in his parents’ house and heard the rescue helicopter overhead.

He went outside and could see a person in the water and immediately contacted gardaí after he pulled the body from the water.

Garda Cian Erraught in his deposition read out said he was on duty with Gda David Hannon and became aware of a sudden death at Scotman’s Walk, Shannon Eighter at 10:10pm. He attended the scene and met with Mr Glen Shannon, who formally identified the body of his uncle

Mr Gethins had first been referred to the service on December 11th 2015, Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Dimitrios Adamis outlined to the inquest.

In February 2020, Mr Gethins was admitted to the acute unit of St Columba’s and was discharged on April 3rd 2020 after good response from medication.

Mr Gethins was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and moderate depressive episode. He continued to have input from day hospital and regular reviews. Dr Adamis in his deposition said Mr Gethins was reviewed in the day hospital by the Senior Registrar and it was noticed there was a recent deterioration.

A planned admission for two weeks was decided to review his medication and have input from OT and Mr Gethins was admitted to the hospital as a voluntary patient. In the multidisciplinary meetings (MDT) meeting on June 8th 2020, Mr Gethins appeared anxious and in low mood, the inquest heard.

Staff nurse Mr Brendan Ward told the inquest Mr Gethins seemed his normal self on June 9th when he asked him if he could go for a walk.

Due to covid restrictions, the door was locked and it would have been open if they were not in place. He said patients were allowed and encouraged to go out for walks if they chose to but were not supposed to leave the grounds.

Answering Mr Ciaran Tansey solicitor for the Gethins’ family, Mr Ward said Carl was subjected to level one observation which meant hourly checks to see where the patients were.

He said all 15 patients on the main unit at the time were on level 1 observation. That building had since closed and relocated.

Mr Ward told the solicitor he didn’t have many day to day interactions with Mr Gethins just general conversations mainly about football, Sligo Rovers and Liverpool.

Clinical Nurse Manager Noel Heraghty said in his deposition he was Clinical Nurse Manager at the time in the male admissions unit of St Columba’s Hospital.

On June 9th, he was acting in the capacity of Assistant Director of Nursing and had no direct involvement in providing nursing care to the deceased on the day of his tragic death.

Having reviewed Mr Gethins’ file, he noted a sequence of events, including at 9am when Mr Gethins attended for breakfast and took his medication.

He went for a walk at 11:30am on the hospital grounds. At 12:45 he was present for lunch. At 1:05pm he requested to go for a walk on the hospital grounds and was let out by nursing staff.

At 2pm Carl was observed to be absent during completion of the observation check and checks of the unit and surrounding grounds were undertaken.

At 3pm he was informed of Mr Gethins’ absence by the nurse in charge and they both did a repeat search of the unit and grounds.

A missing person checklist was completed by nursing staff and Mr Gethins’s next of kin was contacted at 3pm and the gardaí were contacted at 3:20pm. The consultant was notified at 4:30pm.

Both Mr Heraghty and the nurse in charge carried out a search of the locality by car. At 8pm he returned to the mental health unit and provided a handover to the night supervisor at 8pm and there were no further updates at this time.

Mr Heraghty said he was very sorry to hear of Carl’s tragic death and offered his sympathies to the Gethins family.

Mr Tansey said that Carl became more room-bound and was spending more time around his bed space in the days prior and was withdrawing from activities such as gardening and group ukulele.

Mr Heraghty said Carl was sometimes spending more times bedside but he was regularly engaging with staff and talking about Sligo Rovers and his passion for football perked him up. He said he was very compliant in taking his medication and slept very well.

Mr MacGowan asked Mr Heraghty if there was any heightened alert from the multi-disciplinary team arising out of a meeting on June 8th at which Carl attended and he replied absolutely not and that Carl was a voluntary patient and was entitled to go outside and the level of observation remained at level 1.

A deposition was read out from Jacinta Casey, sister of Carl. She said her brother had a history of mental health problems.

On February 25th, he was admitted to Sligo University Hospital and was then discharged into the care of St Columba’s Hospital for five weeks of admission.

During this time, her siblings and her took turns to visit Carl regularly and spoke to him on the phone. They attended the weekly multi-disciplinary meetings. He was discharged on April 3rd.

On May 19th 2020, Carl was again admitted to St Columba’s. Due to the pandemic the family’s physical attendances at the hospital were less frequent, but they rang Carl daily.

Ms Casey said her family were extremely concerned about Carl. She said she asked nurses by telephone to make sure they checked in on him regularly.

She recalled June 7th when she visited Carl in the hospital. He told her the doctors had taken away his daytime medication from him. The following day, June 8th, she spoke with Carl’s treating doctor, Dr Dimitrius Adamis by telephone as she was extremely concerned about Carl’s welfare.

Dr Adamis told her they had taken Carl off his daytime medication because he was too reliant on it and she was upset about this because she believed the daytime medication was helping him.

Dr Adamis told her they planned to keep him in hospital until the necessary supports could be put in place before his discharge.

When she told him she was very concerned about Carl, he said he would be okay and that the nurses would look after him and the call ended.

Ms Casey said the family were all very traumatised when they heard Carl had been allowed to leave the hospital the next day because they all knew what would happen.

Ms Casey said her brother’s death has been utterly devastating to their family and they miss him greatly. She said life is not the same without him and he is a massive loss to their family and their local community.

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Dimtrios Adamis read out his depostion where he detailed the background to Mr Gethins’ history with Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services, where he was first referred in 2015. He was admitted to the hospital as a voluntary patient on May 19th 2020.

He outlined his medication including antidepressants and said improvements were minimal and in the multi-disciplinary meeting he attended on June 8th Carl appeared anxious and low in mood.

His medication was changed two weeks earlier and it would take another two weeks to assess how he was doing.

He said he had a telephone call with Carl’s sister the same day. Unfortunately the next day Mr Gethins was missing from hospital and they were informed of his death later that night.

Dr Adamis expressed sympathy to his family for their loss.

Mr Tansey said that Carl was scared about what might happen as were his family and he was two and a half weeks in the unit and was not improving and the question must be posed about the risk assessment getting altered and the doctor replied there was always a risk assessment there.

Addressing the members of the jury, Mr Tansey said he was asking them to return a verdict of medical misadventure.

He said the position was quite clear. The patient attended St Columba’s. When he was initially any time out in the garden, a nurse was with him and the decision was made four days later and the level of observation dropped.

He said the net result was Carl was drifting in the facility. In the latter stage of his admittance, he was withdrawn. His family fear’s tragically turned out to be true.

Mr Padraig Hogan BL instructed by Mr Declan Hegarty (solicitor) for the HSE told the jury the purpose of the Coroner’s Court is to find the cause of death and in addition the means of how death occurred.

He said medical misadventure is an intentional act that results in mishap or in a person’s death. He said in this instance, there was no negligence in relation to the cause of death.

Dr Adamis as far as he was concerned he wasn’t concerned and a risk assessment had been done by the multi-disciplinary team meeting the day before.

There was no link to any inadequacies in the death of Carl and there was no evidence staff did something to contribute to his death.

Mr Hogan said in no way can it be determined death was determined by a direct act of anyone providing treatment. He said the most appropriate verdict is an open verdict.

Mr MacGowan told the jury they must bring in a verdict they are satisfied with in relation to the circumstances surrounding death.

He said his own feeling in relation to the cause of death was that it was really a death in the water and he didn’t think misadventure was an appropriate one but if they thought so, he advised them to bring in recommendations.

The members of the jury all agreed that death was due to saltwater drowning and returned an open verdict with no recommendations.

The Coroner thanked the jury for their attention to the evidence. He offered his sincere sympathies to the Gethins family and said he hoped and prayed they get over this traumatic event.

He said from walking in Jinks’ Avenue, Carl was well regarded from his volunteering and there are plaques to his memory. The Coroner said he hopes these are the memories they hold onto and wished the family the best.

Mr Tansey said the Gethins family would particularly like to thank the many people who assisted in finding Carl on that tragic evening.

He thanked the Coroner and the members of the jury. Mr Hogan on behalf of the HSE also extended condolences. Sergeant Derek Butler offered sincere sympathies on behalf of An Garda Síochána. The jury also expressed their deepest sympathies to the Gethins family on the sad death of Carl.