Sligo man (57) had 47 child pornography images on his laptop

Philip Carey pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Philip Carey pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan.

A 57 year old man who admitted possession of child pornography images had his sentencing adjourned for finalisation at Sligo Circuit Court after the judge said he wanted to see evidence that the defendant was reducing his risk of re-offending.

A probation report before the court had assessed Philip Carey (pictured) as of medium risk of re-offending

