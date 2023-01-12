Sligo man (57) had 47 child pornography images on his laptop

A 57 year old man who admitted possession of child pornography images had his sentencing adjourned for finalisation at Sligo Circuit Court after the judge said he wanted to see evidence that the defendant was reducing his risk of re-offending.

A probation report before the court had assessed Philip Carey (pictured) as of medium risk of re-offending

Judge Keenan Johnson said this would be in society’s interest.

He wanted the defendant to undergo further probation service supervision and to continue to engage in therapeutic counselling.

If the risk could be reduced then the court would be disposed to imposing a suspended sentence of three years on very strict terms, said Judge Johnson.

He added that he was very much guided by Court of Appeal judgements in similar cases.

The defendant, of Crozon Downs, Sligo had pleaded guilty at a previous sitting of the court to producing child pornography, namely material contained in a Skype chat conversation of 1,500 words depicting child abuse on March 20th 2016

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of 18 images of child pornography on June 11th 2016, 15 images on June 17th, two images on June 21st, 12 images on July 2nd.

On October 4th last Carey pleaded guilty to two counts on the basis that the facts would be outlined on all counts.

The defendant was represented by Mr Des Dockery SC, and Mr Eoin McGovern BL instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, Solicitor.

Led by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL, instructed by Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor, Detective Inspector Ray Mulderrig outlined to the court how Inspector Pat Harney received information from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and he subsequently got a search warrant on July 7th which was executed on July 9th.

The defendant was present with his elderly mother. There was a laptop on the kitchen table which he admitted was his and which was seized.

Carey answered a number of questions and denied there would be child pornography images on the computer.

A copy of the computer was analysed by Detective Garda Donagh Mannix of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

Garda Sandra Deery subequently arrested the defendant on May 10th 2021 and he was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he was questioned.

He answered some questions but when asked about the offending material he declined to answer on the advice of his solicitor.

The defendant did not have previous convictions and had not come to Garda notice since, said Det Insp. Mulderrig.

Witness agreed with Mr Dockery that the defendant, who was single, had never been in a proper relationship according to the probation report.

Witness said the defendant’s opportunities were limited in this regard given the fact he was caring for his elderly mother who had passed away in 2020. His father was also deceased. There were two other children in the family.

Mr Dockery said the defendant was now caring for an elderly aunt.

Det Insp accepted that the defendant was ashamed of his behaviour.

Det Garda Mannix, now attached to Europol, said there were 47 images in total of child pornography, six of which were rated category one which was the most serious. The remaining 41 images were rated as category two. The images were of naked young boys.

With regard to the production of child pornography charge, Det Garda Mannix said the defendant was using Skype as a messaging app where he wrote a 1,500 word narrative which was sent in portions to another Skype user believed to be an adult sharing similar interests and who was encouraging the defendant to continue with it.

The narrative was about the defendant going on holidays to the Canary Islands and befriending the mother of a young boy whom she asked to babysit and with whom he later engaged in oral sex with.

Det Garda Mannix said there was no evidence to suggest that this was real. There was also no evidence that any of the images had been paid for.

Mr Dockery pleaded that it was a sad day for the defendant at this stage in his life. It was a lapse from the standards expected of adults.

The offending was confined to a short period in 2016 and Mr Dockery submitted the offending was at the lower end in terms of quantity. Of the 47 images only 6 were in category one.

The defendant had fully co-operated with the investigation and with the probation service whose report was generally favourable and which stated he was suitable for supervision.

Mr Dockery said the defendant worked in the hospitality trade in the past both in Ireland and abroad before becoming a full time carer for his mother and now for his aunt.

“There are redeeming factors to his character,” said Mr Dockery.

The defendant was absolutely mortified to find himself in court, a public forum. He was attending therapeutic counselling and also going to horticultural classes.

Mr Dockery submitted it was open to the court to impose a wholly suspended sentence and cited a recent Court of Appeal decision.

In sentencing, Judge Johnson said he didn’t know what state of mind the defendant was in when engaging in such appalling activity of the Skype conversation.

The Judge said the images might have been small in number but one was too many and had been generated by the exploitation of children in an appalling fashion.

He said all of the images were repulsive and disgusting. The judge said the defendant would need to further engage in counselling in order to reduce his risk of re-offending.

The mitigating factors included his guilty plea, the fact he realised the gravity of his offending and he has been ostracised by his family and friends and would be on the Sex Offenders’ Register. He also had mental health issues.

The Judge assessed a term of imprisonment of three years but said the court was disposed to imposing a suspended sentence on very strict terms.

Sentencing was adjourned to July to see if the defendant’s risk of re-offending could be reduced with the defendant undergoing further probation service supervision and continuing with his counselling.