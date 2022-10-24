Sligo man (55) claimed courier ‘in white van’ had delivered drugs to his home

A 55 year old man who admitted to having cannabis worth €52,169 in a box which was delivered to his home will be sentenced at Sligo Circuit Court in January.

Ronnie Gallagher of 2 Market House, Market Yard had pleaded guilty at an earlier sitting to having cannabis worth €13,000 or more on April 28th 2020 for the purpose of sale or supply, a charge which attracts a mandatory ten year prison term unless exceptional circumstances can be proven.

Garda Eamon McDonnell. led by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) said Gardaí executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home on April 28th 2020 and he showed them to a wardrobe where there was a cardboard package which had been opened. There were a number of packages inside this and witness suspected them to be cannabis. This was later confirmed after analysis and the street value was €52,169.

Gallagher said the package had been delivered by courier earlier that day and that he didn’t know it was cannabis. He said he had been expecting clothes frm his brother in England.

A “foreigner in a white van” had delivered the package said Gallagher. He had opened it and saw the plastic before placing it in the wardrobe. The box had nis name on it.

In reply to Judge Keenan Johnson, witness said it wasn’t a controlled delivery and that Gardaí did not know what van had been involved. The defendant had previous convictions, the last ones being in 2000 for assault and public order matters for which he received a nine month sentence.

In reply to Mr Eoin McGovern BL (defending) instructed by McGovern Walsh Solicitors, the Garda agreed that the defendant was not the mastermind and would have been at the lower scale of this operation. It was further agreed that the defendnat was a vulnerable person who was subject to intimidation.

Mr McGovern accepted that the defendant had missed appointments with the probation service since the matter was last before the court in November 2021 when the guilty plea was entered.

Judge Johnson adjourned sentence to January 10th to allow for the preparatin of a probation report and told the defendant he must co-operate with the probation service and attend for appointment.