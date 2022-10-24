Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo man (55) claimed courier ‘in white van’ had delivered drugs to his home

Ronnie Gallagher pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse. Expand

Close

Ronnie Gallagher pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse.

Ronnie Gallagher pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse.

Ronnie Gallagher pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse.

sligochampion

A 55 year old man who admitted to having cannabis worth €52,169 in a box which was delivered to his home will be sentenced at Sligo Circuit Court in January.

Ronnie Gallagher of 2 Market House, Market Yard had pleaded guilty at an earlier sitting to having cannabis worth €13,000 or more on April 28th 2020 for the purpose of sale or supply, a charge which attracts a mandatory ten year prison term unless exceptional circumstances can be proven.

Privacy