Sligo man (47) appears in court charged with handling over €1.6m alleged to be the proceeds of crime

A 47 year old man has been sent forward for trial on charges that he handled €951,747 and £592,430.71, the proceeds of crime.

He is also charged with possessing a shotgun cartridge.

The accused, Edward Killian of Old Road, Ballisodare appeared before Sligo District Court last Thursday where he was served with the book of evidence in the case by Dt Gda John Nolan.

Sergeant Derek Butler said there were three charges in total and it was his application to return the accused for trial to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on January 10th next. The court heard that as there is also a firearms offence.

The accused is charged that on various dates between 27/9/2018 and 1/10/2019 at locations within the State he did engage in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing, using property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct to wit approximately €951,747 knowing that, believing that or being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He is also charged on various dates between 16/4/2019 and 1/10/2019 at locations within the State did engage in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct to wit approximately £592,430.71 sterling while knowing that, believing that or being reckless as to whether or not the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He is also charged on April 27th 2022 at Old Road, Ballisodare with being in possession of a 12 gauge shotgun cartridge branded Remington such possession not being authorised by a firearms certificate.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) appeared for the defendant who was sent forward for trial.The accused was granted bail with a number of conditions including signing on weekly at Sligo Garda Station.

Judge Vincent Deane granted legal aid and two counsel.