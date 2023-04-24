Sligo man (28) was holding over €5,700 worth of cocaine for ‘sinister characters’

A 28 year old man, who was caught with €5,720 of cocaine was in debt to some sinister characters, Sligo District Court was told.

Ethan Lynch of Camross, Ballymote was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale of supply at Camross, on November 12 2021.

The court was told the DPP had elected for summary disposal of the case in the District Court.

Before accepting jurisdiction Judge Sandra Murphy remarked that it was substantial amount.

When the judge asked for the location of the drugs, Sergeant Derek Butler said they were in the bedroom of the defendant’s house.

Defence solicitor Mr Eddie Henry said the defendant had made full admissions to Gardaí at an early stage.

Sergeant Butler told the court that gardai had a search warrant for the defendant’s residence and a quantity of cocaine to the value of €5,720 was found.

The defendant’s mother was present, but the defendant was not there.

He later took full responsibility for the drugs. The sergeant said the drugs were found in a bedroom along with weighing scales.

Mr Henry said that at that time his client was caught up in the throes of addiction to cocaine which was a sad feature of life in Ireland.

The defendant was in debt to some sinister characters and the gardai were aware of the situation, he said.

The defendant was obliged to hold the drugs for them.

It was all in the same bag along with the weighing scales. The defendant made full admissions and was fully co-operative.

He was not dealing, but he was holding the drugs because he was in debt.

The defendant was now dealing with his addiction through his GP and had overcome his potentially serious problem, Mr Henry submitted.

He was not involved in taking drugs and was willing to provide urine analysis going forward. The defendant had no previous convictions and foolishly got involved due to his addiction and debt, he said.

Mr Henry said the main dealers used people like his client, who had no previous convictions, to hold big amounts of drugs for them. Mr Henry asked for the court to recommend a Probation Report to understand the background to his client who had made an early plea of guilty.

When Judge Murphy asked what the defendant needed the weighing scales for, she was told that they came with the drugs, and it was all in one package.

Mr Henry added that there was no other paraphernalia like deal bags.

Judge Murphy said she wanted a Probation Report by September 14 and a urine analysis test as well.