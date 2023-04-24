Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo man (28) was holding over €5,700 worth of cocaine for ‘sinister characters’

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse. Expand

Close

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

A 28 year old man, who was caught with €5,720 of cocaine was in debt to some sinister characters, Sligo District Court was told.

Ethan Lynch of Camross, Ballymote was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale of supply at Camross, on November 12 2021.

Privacy