Sligo Lotto winner says the million euro prize will help with the cost of living

A Sligo National Lottery winner of a million euro has come forward to collect the prize saying the money will help with the cost of living.

On Friday 5th of August the Sligo player became the first millionaire of the Euromillions Ireland Only special raffle, after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1,005,000 million in The Regional Stores, Ballinode.

The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, spoke of their shock when they realised they’d won the live-changing prize: “I was walking around with this ticket in my pocket for a full week not realising how much it was worth. I couldn’t believe it when I was told it was over €1million. You know, you always dream about winning but you never think it’s actually going to be you. I’ve no big plans yet for the money but it’s definitely going to take the pressure off as the cost of living has gone so expensive”, they said.