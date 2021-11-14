Sligo Lotto player scoops €1m

A Lotto player in Sligo is celebrating today after becoming Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after scooping the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. The National Lottery has said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize on Monday. The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 11, 15, 29, 30, 45, 47 and the bonus was 44. Lotto players still have the chance to become the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland as there was no winner of last night’s historic €19,060,800 jackpot. As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category. Two players in Dublin and Galway matched 5 numbers and the bonus and will share the prize fund

of €1,034,002, taking home €517,001 each.